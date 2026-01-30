Google just patented a smartwatch camera that never stops watching. Designed to track your health and light exposure, this new “always on” sensor is sparking a massive debate over privacy and surveillance. Is your wrist the next spy?

The idea of a camera-equipped smartwatch is not new. Some attempts have been made, but none have materialized into a true consumer product. That does not mean the concept will be abandoned. Based on the latest patent filing, it appears Google might be preparing to bring this idea to reality.

The patent was filed by Fitbit, which was acquired by Google, on January 27, 2025, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It was first reported by Gadget Wearables.

A Pixel Watch With a Camera?

According to the documentation, the smartwatch could be used to measure the level of blue light a user is exposed to. This would be enabled by a camera acting as a sensor to detect and measure blue light in the surrounding environment.

The filing states that the camera would continuously capture environmental samples using white balance values. The smartwatch would take a series of images, extract the white balance data, and then discard the images. The system would compute the level of blue light over time.

A sketch of Fitbit’s concept of a smartwatch with a camera. Image source: USPTO / Fitbit

The resulting values could then be used to determine whether exposure levels are harmful or exceed recommended standards. If triggered, the watch would alert users to step away from a display or take a break. This is similar to how other wellness features in smartwatches work.

Beyond blue light monitoring, the camera could also measure ambient light for other functions, such as automatic display adjustment. It might even recommend smart actions, such as dimming lights or closing curtains during sleep.

Your Smartwatch Watches You 24/7

While this technology sounds beneficial, it presents significant privacy concerns. One major risk is that it could allow hackers to use the smartwatch camera for targeted surveillance. Attackers may also attempt to access insecure storage on the device to retrieve data for malicious purposes.

Having a camera on a smartwatch also poses a risk to bystanders, as these wearables are discreet and can easily be used to record others without consent or awareness. As with smart glasses, companies would likely incorporate protective measures, such as an LED indicator that signals when the camera is active.

Overall, the advantages may eventually outweigh the concerns, and it is a technology in which both Apple and Google have likely invested.

Although this patent was filed by Fitbit, Google’s future Pixel Watch might be the first to implement the feature, as the company is winding down the Fitbit brand.

What are your thoughts on having a camera on your smartwatch? Would it be a useful addition to your timepiece? Share your answers with us in the comments below.