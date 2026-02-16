Contents
Google has officially released the Android 17 beta update to Pixel devices, signaling that major Android manufacturers are expected to begin their own adoption processes shortly. Although Xiaomi has not yet issued a formal public list of eligible devices, including those under the Poco and Redmi sub-brands, we can now confirm several upgrades through the company’s Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) certification program.
AER is a Google-led labeling scheme designed to ensure that mobile devices meet strict compliance standards for business use, including consistent software support and timely security patches.
Xiaomi’s latest AER listings include specific details regarding planned software lifecycles for its current fleet (via XiaomiTime). This provides a clear window into how long these Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices will be supported. This also allows us to identify which models are eligible for Android 17, which will likely debut as part of HyperOS 4.0.
Most HyperOS 3.0 Devices to Get Android 17
The compiled data suggests that a significant number of devices currently running HyperOS 3.0 are slated for the Android 17 transition, including the flagship Xiaomi 17 series. However, the report also highlights several popular models that have reached the end of their major update cycles, meaning Android 16 will be their final flagship firmware.
Xiaomi Devices Eligible for Android 17
- Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T, 13T Pro
- Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14 Civi
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra
- Xiaomi 15S Pro
- Xiaomi 15T, 15T Pro
- Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 17 Ultra
- Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro
- Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Mix Flip
- Xiaomi Mix Flip 2
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 4
- Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4
- Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro, Pad 7 Ultra
- Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5
- Xiaomi Pad 8, Pad 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad Mini
Redmi Devices Eligible for Android 17
- Redmi 14R 5G
- Redmi 15, 15 4G
- Redmi 15C 4G, 15C 5G
- Redmi A5 4G
- Redmi K60 Ultra
- Redmi K70, K70 Ultra
- Redmi K70e
- Redmi K80, K80 Pro, K80 Ultra
- Redmi K90m, K90 Pro Max
- Redmi K Pad
- Redmi Note 14 4G
- Redmi Note 14 Pro, Note 14 Pro 4G, Note 14 Pro+
- Redmi Note 14S
- Redmi Note 15, Note15 5G
- Redmi Note 15 Pro, 15 Pro 4G, 15 Pro+
- Redmi Pad 2, Pad 2 4G
- Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Pad 2 Pro 5G
- Redmi Turbo 3
- Redmi Turbo 4, Turbo 4 Pro
- Redmi Turbo 5, Turbo 5 Max
POCO Devices Eligible for Android 17
- POCO C71
- POCO C85 4G, C85 5G
- POCO F6, F6 Pro
- POCO F7, F7 Pro, F7 Ultra
- POCO F8 Pro
- POCO F8 Ultra
- POCO M7 4G, M7 5G, M7 Plus
- POCO M8 5G, M8 Pro 5G
- POCO Pad M1
- POCO Pad X1
- POCO X6 Pro
- POCO X7, X7 Pro
Which HyperOS 3.0 Xiaomi devices won’t be upgraded to Android 17?
Among the HyperOS 3.0 devices not expected to receive the version 4.0 update are the Redmi Note 14 5G and the Redmi 14C, both of which have already fulfilled their two-year major OS update commitments. Similarly, the current AER documentation lists the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and the Redmi Pad Pro 5G as concluding their major software support with Android 16.
When is Android 17 going to be released?
Android 17 is generally considered a more iterative and less-flash update compared to the sweeping changes introduced in Android 16. However, it still offers significant under-the-hood enhancements, including deep optimizations for battery longevity, improved system responsiveness, and more granular privacy and security controls. As always, Xiaomi’s custom skin is expected to add its own unique aesthetic and functional layers to the base Android 17 experience.
The Android 17 beta cycle is expected to continue through the summer months, with a stable public release arriving sometime after Google I/O 2026. Shortly after that milestone, third-party brands like Xiaomi are expected to begin shipping their customized stable versions.
Is your Xiaomi or Redmi device still on the Android 17 eligibility list? Let us know in the comments below!
We mark partner links with this symbol. If you click on one of these links or buttons–or make a purchase through them–we may receive a small commission from the retailer. This doesn’t affect the price you pay, but it helps us keep nextpit free for everyone. Thanks for your support! Prices are based on the date of publication of this article and may be subject to change.