While Xiaomi hasn’t released an official public Android 17 roadmap yet, a recent certification has given us a clear look at which Mi, Redmi, and Poco phones are slated for the upgrade and which popular models are being left behind.

Google has officially released the Android 17 beta update to Pixel devices, signaling that major Android manufacturers are expected to begin their own adoption processes shortly. Although Xiaomi has not yet issued a formal public list of eligible devices, including those under the Poco and Redmi sub-brands, we can now confirm several upgrades through the company’s Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) certification program.

AER is a Google-led labeling scheme designed to ensure that mobile devices meet strict compliance standards for business use, including consistent software support and timely security patches.

Xiaomi’s latest AER listings include specific details regarding planned software lifecycles for its current fleet (via XiaomiTime). This provides a clear window into how long these Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices will be supported. This also allows us to identify which models are eligible for Android 17, which will likely debut as part of HyperOS 4.0.

Most HyperOS 3.0 Devices to Get Android 17

The compiled data suggests that a significant number of devices currently running HyperOS 3.0 are slated for the Android 17 transition, including the flagship Xiaomi 17 series. However, the report also highlights several popular models that have reached the end of their major update cycles, meaning Android 16 will be their final flagship firmware.

Xiaomi Devices Eligible for Android 17

Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T, 13T Pro

Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14T

Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15S Pro

Xiaomi 15T, 15T Pro

Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 17 Ultra

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro, Pad 7 Ultra

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5

Xiaomi Pad 8, Pad 8 Pro

Xiaomi Pad Mini

Redmi Devices Eligible for Android 17

Redmi 14R 5G

Redmi 15, 15 4G

Redmi 15C 4G, 15C 5G

Redmi A5 4G

Redmi K60 Ultra

Redmi K70, K70 Ultra

Redmi K70e

Redmi K80, K80 Pro, K80 Ultra

Redmi K90m, K90 Pro Max

Redmi K Pad

Redmi Note 14 4G

Redmi Note 14 Pro, Note 14 Pro 4G, Note 14 Pro+

Redmi Note 14S

Redmi Note 15, Note15 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro, 15 Pro 4G, 15 Pro+

Redmi Pad 2, Pad 2 4G

Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Pad 2 Pro 5G

Redmi Turbo 3

Redmi Turbo 4, Turbo 4 Pro

Redmi Turbo 5, Turbo 5 Max

POCO Devices Eligible for Android 17

POCO C71

POCO C85 4G, C85 5G

POCO F6, F6 Pro

POCO F7, F7 Pro, F7 Ultra

POCO F8 Pro

POCO F8 Ultra

POCO M7 4G, M7 5G, M7 Plus

POCO M8 5G, M8 Pro 5G

POCO Pad M1

POCO Pad X1

POCO X6 Pro

POCO X7, X7 Pro

Which HyperOS 3.0 Xiaomi devices won’t be upgraded to Android 17?

Among the HyperOS 3.0 devices not expected to receive the version 4.0 update are the Redmi Note 14 5G and the Redmi 14C, both of which have already fulfilled their two-year major OS update commitments. Similarly, the current AER documentation lists the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and the Redmi Pad Pro 5G as concluding their major software support with Android 16.

When is Android 17 going to be released?

Android 17 is generally considered a more iterative and less-flash update compared to the sweeping changes introduced in Android 16. However, it still offers significant under-the-hood enhancements, including deep optimizations for battery longevity, improved system responsiveness, and more granular privacy and security controls. As always, Xiaomi’s custom skin is expected to add its own unique aesthetic and functional layers to the base Android 17 experience.

The Android 17 beta cycle is expected to continue through the summer months, with a stable public release arriving sometime after Google I/O 2026. Shortly after that milestone, third-party brands like Xiaomi are expected to begin shipping their customized stable versions.

