As Google wraps up Android 16 and the latest QPR3 Beta reaches testers, it has also revealed the timeline for Android 17. The beta for the next major Android OS update is scheduled to arrive “soon,” and users enrolled in the beta program will be the first to download it.
In a post on Reddit, Google shared more details about the state of the Android beta program. Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 has been confirmed as the final installment in the cycle before the update is released publicly. Notably, this firmware focuses on squashing remaining bugs and optimizing system performance rather than introducing new features.
When can you download Android 17
The bigger news here is the release of Android 17, officially codenamed Cinnamon Bun. Google initially made the update available to beta testers today, but quickly pulled it back, instead advising that it will be released “very soon.” No reason was provided for the sudden cancellation.
While the exact schedule for the final release remains unconfirmed, Google has stated that Android 17 will be publicly available in June this year. This follows Google I/O 2026 in May and aligns with the company’s usual Android release cadence.
Pixel devices already running Android 16 QPR3 Beta will automatically be updated to Android 17 Beta 1. However, once updated, users will not be able to roll back to the stable Android 16 version unless they opt out of the program, which requires a full reset and data wipe. Those who prefer not to reset can simply wait for the public release of Android 17 in June.
There is also a brief window for users who do not plan to install Android 17. They can dismiss the update and instead wait for the stable version of Android 16 QPR3 without wiping their data.
What’s new in Android 17?
So far, Google has not shared an extensive list of changes or new features. However, the Canary build hints at more dynamic theming that builds on Material 3 Expressive and extended customizations on the quick settings. Enhancements to desktop mode are also expected, following the major improvements introduced in Android 16.
Google is likely to use Android 17 as a major optimization release, focusing on connectivity stability and gaming performance improvements to address the issues associated with Android 16.
Which Pixel phones can download Android 17?
Pixel models running Android 16 will be eligible for the Android 17 Beta, including Pixel 6 and later models such as the Pixel 10 Pro (review). However, users must enroll in the beta program. As with any beta release, bugs and issues are expected, so it is recommended to install the beta on a secondary device if you are not comfortable risking stability on your primary phone.
Eligible Google Pixel Models
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- Pixel 10 Pro (XL)
- Pixel 10
- Pixel 10a
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Pixel 9 Pro (XL)
- Pixel 9
- Pixel 9a
- Pixel 8 Pro
- Pixel 8
- Pixel 8a
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel 7 Pro
- Pixel 7
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6a
For other Android OEMs, their adaptations will arrive later, likely around Q3 2026, with Samsung expected to roll out One UI 9 and Xiaomi to introduce HyperOS 4.
Are you planning to install the Android 17 Beta once it becomes available? Share your thoughts with us.
