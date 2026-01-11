The “AirDrop for Android” dream is no longer just for the newest hardware. Latest leaks indicate Google is laying the groundwork to bring its controversial sharing tool to more devices, starting with a major update for the Pixel 9 lineup.

The addition of AirDrop support for Pixel devices was one of the major surprises from Google last year. While it is a breakthrough feature that many celebrated, it initially launched with a clear limitation, which was it only worked with the Pixel 10 series. However, there is now hope for earlier models, as new evidence hints at the feature’s expansion to more Pixel devices.

With the “AirDrop for Android” feature, Google is breaking down the walled garden between Android and iPhones. It essentially allows users to share files using a method as seamless as AirDrop-to-AirDrop, even though the receiving end is now an Android device.

More Pixel Phones to Get AirDrop-Like Sharing

Google has previously confirmed plans to bring cross-platform file sharing to more devices beyond the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro (review). However, the search giant remained tight-lipped about which specific models would receive the update.

Now, as spotted by Android Authority in the latest Android Canary build, new system files suggest that Google is testing enhanced Quick Share and AirDrop compatibility on the Pixel 9 series. Notably, these files specifically reference the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold, though the Pixel 9a appears to be missing from the list for now.

The AirDrop on iPhone is required to be discoverable before an Android device can send a file via Quick Share. Image source: Google

The Pixel 8 series also currently lacks the necessary system files. However, this doesn’t mean those phones won’t receive the feature eventually. It is likely that Google plans to test the rollout in phases, prioritizing newer hardware first.

As for older models like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6, it is even murkier whether they will receive the cross-platform tool. But since the feature doesn’t technically require new hardware or specialized components, we shouldn’t rule them out just yet. These latest clues simply reinforce Google’s intention to make seamless file sharing available to a wider range of users.

For non-Pixel devices, it remains unclear if this will eventually be made available via other Android skins, such as Samsung’s One UI. It is possible that some manufacturers may resort to their own custom implementations, similar to Xiaomi, which has already expanded cross-device interconnectivity in its latest HyperOS 3.0.

Would you like to see Google ship this feature to more Android phones beyond the Pixel 10? What are your thoughts on this cross-platform sharing breakthrough? Tell us in the comments!