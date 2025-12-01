OnePlus 15 is shaping up as a meaningful upgrade, yet its US debut was stalled. Now, with clearance in place, the flagship killer is inching toward American shelves. Here’s why it could be worth the wait.

The OnePlus 15 (review) debuted and launched in several markets last month, but the US wasn’t one of them. After weeks in limbo, the device has finally cleared the FCC, suggesting it could hit American shelves soon.

OnePlus 15 Could Hit US Shelves Soon

The delay in the US launch was caused by the recent government shutdown, which froze the work of agencies, including the FCC, the regulatory body that approves all electronic devices before they’re sold in the country. As a result, the OnePlus 15 was stuck in the filing process, something the brand itself confirmed.

Now, with government operations resuming over two weeks ago, progress is finally being made. A Reddit user discovered through FCC regulatory documents that a new OnePlus device was cleared on November 25. While the filing didn’t explicitly mention the OnePlus 15, the attached screenshot shows the device ID 2ABZ2-OP24865, identified as OnePlus CPH2749, which is a model number already linked to the OnePlus 15 in other markets.

If this clearance indeed refers to the OnePlus 15, it means the device may soon be available for pre-order in the US, where listings are currently paused on the company’s store. That could pave the way for an immediate release on American soil. The device retails for $899 for the base model.

Beefy OnePlus 15 Specs

The new OnePlus flagship is a strong follow-up to the OnePlus 13, introducing a cleaner design language. It ditches the iconic off-centered round camera module for a rectangular setup, while adopting flat sides and rounder corners.

The display is slightly smaller and dimmer than before, but faster with a 165 Hz refresh rate. The cameras have been reworked with smaller sensors and new optics, dropping Hasselblad imaging in favor of OnePlus’s in-house solution.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, one of the most capable mobile chips available. It also packs a massive 7,300 mAh battery, the largest in its price range.

Are you planning to order the new OnePlus flagship once it finally launches in the US? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.