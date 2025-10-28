Do you own a Ford vehicle? The major car brand is now facing a massive safety recall due to a flaw that increases the risk of crashes, affecting over 1.4 million vehicles. Find out if your car is among those being recalled.

While safety recalls are common among car manufacturers, it becomes a concern when the numbers continue to rise. Ford is now among the automakers that have issued record-breaking recalls this year, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. The company has just announced its latest recall, affecting over 1.4 million vehicles due to a camera issue that increases the risk of crashes.

Several Ford Vehicles Are at Risk of Collision

The recall was issued just over a week ago and impacts a total of 1,448,655 vehicles. It primarily covers varying model years from 2015 to 2020, including the Ford C-Max, Ford Escape, Ford Explorer, Ford Fiesta, Ford Fusion, Ford Mustang, Ford Taurus, and Lincoln models MKT and MKZ.

Technically, the recall stems from rearview camera performance issues. According to documentation published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the camera may display “distorted, intermittent, and/or persistent loss of the rearview camera image.” This reduces the driver’s visibility and increases the risk of a collision when reversing.

It’s reported that more than 1% of the affected vehicles have confirmed defects, and there are already documented crashes linked to the issue.

2019 Ford Fiesta interior cabin showing the center display.

The recall was initiated and published by NHTSA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. However, due to the similarity of this defect to a recent global recall, it’s possible that the same vehicle models in other countries may also be affected. So far, no official statements have been issued by transportation agencies outside the U.S. regarding this specific recall.

Ford Is Replacing the Defective Camera

Ford has informed owners that Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect the rearview camera component and replace it if necessary, free of charge.

Notification letters have already been sent to affected owners outlining an interim fix for the camera issue. A follow-up letter will be mailed in June 2026 when the final remedy becomes available. Alternatively, owners can check their vehicle status by entering their VIN on the NHTSA website.

Just last month, Ford recalled over 1.9 million vehicles worldwide for a similar parking camera flaw. That recall included models such as the Ford Edge, Ford Ranger, and the Ford F-Series trucks (F-250 through F-550).

This year is shaping up to be a rough one for Ford. The company has already issued more than 103 safety recalls and alerts, which surpasses last year’s total of 77.

Do you drive a Ford? Have you been affected by a recall this year? Share your experience in the comments.