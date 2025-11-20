Imagine locking, unlocking, starting, or checking your car’s status straight from your smartwatch. Volkswagen’s latest move connects its fleet with wearables, but only certain drivers will get the perks.

Volkswagen is the next major automaker to connect its fleet with wearables. The company has announced that it is adding smartwatch integration with its myVW mobile app, opening capabilities such as remote control and managing charge or fuel levels that drivers and owners can take advantage of. The support is available for both select EV and combustion models.

The app update enables support for Apple Watch with watchOS 10+ and Android smartwatches running on Wear OS 4+. While Volkswagen offers three service tiers in the U.S., the Remote Access service integrates most of the smartwatch features, while Safe & Secure and VW Vehicle Insights remain available through the mobile app.

Control your Volkswagen from your wrist

The remote control features, which require the Remote Access plan, are available for both non-EV and hybrid cars as well as EVs. Coverage mostly applies to model years 2020 and later, including Atlas, Golf, Jetta, and Tiguan for conventional engines, and ID.4 and ID. Buzz for electric models equipped with Car-Net technology.

Volkswagen myVW app offers remote control functions via Apple Watch. Image source: Volkswagen

With Remote Access, drivers can lock or unlock vehicles from their smartwatch or smartphone. They can also check fuel level status, use remote honk/flash to locate the car in parking spaces, and start or stop gas-powered cars that support the function.

Most EV models get the same smartwatch features such as remote start/stop, but also add climate control, allowing drivers to switch on air conditioning or heating before getting in the car. Electric cars also display charging and battery status, along with flash/honk, directly on the smartwatch.

How to get smartwatch features on the myVW app

The smartwatch features are not free and require a few steps before they can be used. After downloading and installing the myVW app, you need to add your car to the virtual garage. You also need to have an active myVW+ subscription.

Some vehicles include the Remote Access service free for the first five years. For those without a plan or with an expired subscription who want to use smartwatch integration, a subscription costs $10 per month.

