Ford’s popular SUV is being recalled in the U.S., with over 163,000 vehicles affected by a safety concern that could endanger both driver and passenger. Find out what the issue is and whether there’s a fix available.

Following a record-breaking string of safety recalls, it seems Ford just cannot catch a break. The major US automaker is once again affected by a series of recalls in the United States, with one of the latest involving its popular SUV lineup. More than 163,000 vehicles are being recalled due to a mechanical issue in the front seats that could increase the risk of injury during a collision.

The recall was issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week. It covers 2021-2023 Ford SUVs produced between September 2020 and November 2022, affecting a total of 163,256 units.

Unsecured Seats Pose Risk of Injury

The issue concerns the front seats for both the driver and passenger, where the bolts may loosen over time. These bolts are part of the seat frame height-adjust pivot system, and one or more may eventually dislodge. Fortunately, affected users might notice a loose seat or hear a squeaky sound when adjusting the seat height, which could signal the problem.

If left unaddressed, a detached bolt may result in an unstable seat that fails to properly restrain occupants, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

The interior of the 2021 Ford Bronco SUV, showing the front and driver seats.

Ford has not announced a final remedy yet, but stated that dealers will inspect affected units and repair or replace the bolts and pivot links if necessary, free of charge.

The automaker also plans to notify owners by official letter starting December 1, 2025. Affected owners can contact Ford for more details or search the NHTSA website using their vehicle identification number.

Ford’s Recall Streak Continues in 2025

In the same week, Ford also recalled more than 174,000 vehicles, including 2021-2022 Lincoln and Expedition models, 2021-2023 Ford F-150s, and 2022 F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty pickup trucks. This separate recall involves moonroof deflectors that could detach while driving, posing a road hazard and increasing the risk of accidents.

These recalls follow an even larger one earlier this year. Ford has acknowledged the ongoing issues and says new quality control measures are already being implemented to improve vehicle reliability.

Do you drive one of the vehicles mentioned above that is affected? Have you experienced any issues with Ford’s recent models? Share your experience in the comments below.

