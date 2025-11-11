Honda rarely issues recalls, but when it does, it’s worth paying attention. A new safety alert just hit hundreds of thousands of Civics—could your car be affected? Here’s what’s behind the sudden concern.

Honda is widely considered one of the most reliable car brands, and you rarely see it issuing recalls compared to automakers like Ford. But even Honda is not immune. The company is now recalling more than 400,000 units of its popular sedan due to a mechanical flaw that could prove fatal.

Wheels Could Detach While Driving

Honda announced a voluntary recall last Friday in the United States, affecting approximately 406,000 Honda Civics sold nationwide. The recall covers model years 2016 through 2021.

The issue stems from a manufacturing error involving the 18-inch aluminum alloy accessory wheels, which were supplied by a third-party manufacturer. According to Honda, the steel lug seat inserts may not have been properly pressed into the nut seating surface. Over time, this can cause the seating area to deform and the wheel nuts to loosen while the vehicle is in motion.

The problem was first flagged in Japan last year when a Civic was found missing bolts in its wheels.

The risk is serious. Detached wheels could fly off and lead to crashes and injuries, not only for the driver but also for other motorists on the road.

Honda Civic sedans from 2016 to 2021 are affected by the voluntary recall because the wheel accessory could detach over time. Image source: Honda

Although Honda estimates that only about 3,276 accessory wheels are affected and no crashes have been reported in the United States, the company is proceeding with a voluntary recall due to the severity of the defect.

Honda Will Replace Faulty Wheels at No Cost

The automaker plans to notify owners soon and urges them to have their vehicles inspected at authorized dealerships once they receive the notice. If necessary, Honda will replace the affected wheel accessories free of charge.

Owners can contact Honda directly for more information by calling (888) 234-2138 or visiting the company’s recall support page to check their vehicle using its VIN.

This is Honda’s largest recall in the United States so far this year, though it remains relatively small compared to the total number of recalls issued by other automakers such as Ford, Stellantis, and Toyota.

Have you been affected by a safety recall this year? What was your experience like? Share your thoughts in the comments.