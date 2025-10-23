Ford is facing another massive safety recall involving F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks and Mustangs. The recall unveiled serious flaws that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Find out whether your vehicle is affected and what steps you should take.

Ford is one of the largest car manufacturers in the United States, and maintaining its vehicles in good condition for safety inspections is no small task. This often leads to frequent safety recalls involving its U.S.-made cars. The latest recall highlights that challenge, listing an even larger number of affected models due to various safety flaws.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued two recent recalls involving nearly 625,000 vehicles in total, both of which pose risks to drivers and passengers.

Ford Mustangs: Seatbelt May Fail During Crashes

The first and largest recall affects 332,778 Ford Mustangs from model years 2015 to 2017. The issue stems from the front seatbelt pretensioner cables, which may corrode over time when exposed to water and salt. If the wires are compromised, the seatbelt may fail to restrain occupants during a crash, potentially resulting in serious injury or death.

The planned remedy involves Ford dealers inspecting the seatbelt cables and replacing the entire assemblies if necessary, free of charge.

There is currently no final schedule for the repair, but Ford will begin mailing notifications to affected owners in October. A follow-up letter will be sent once the fix is ready.

Ford Super Duty Trucks: Rear Camera May Fail to Display

The second recall affects 291,901 units of the Ford F-250 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, and F-450 Super Duty trucks from model years 2020 to 2022.

The problem arises with the rearview camera, which may fail to display an image under certain conditions when used in conjunction with the 360-degree camera system, such as during parking or low-speed navigation. This not only endangers drivers and passengers but also poses a risk to pedestrians and nearby property due to reduced visibility.

Ford dealers will update the camera module at service centers, again at no cost to the vehicle owners.

Ford has already sent initial notifications to owners of these heavy-duty trucks as of October 20. A formal notice is scheduled for March 2026 when the proper fix becomes available.

Just last month, several Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks were also recalled due to a steering issue. The automaker has already initiated repairs for those affected models.

Owners of the mentioned Ford vehicles can check their recall status or find more details by visiting the NHTSA website and entering their vehicle’s VIN or other relevant information.

Do you drive a Ford? Have you been affected by a recent safety recall? We want to hear your experience.