OnePlus continues its OxygenOS 16 rollout, with the OnePlus 12 now receiving the major Android update. Users are already reporting faster device performance after installing it. What are the changes and new features implemented through this update?

While the OnePlus 12 wasn’t among the first devices to receive OxygenOS 16, the wait hasn’t been long. The stable update, built on Android 16, is now rolling out to the 2023 flagship. And beyond the surface-level features, many users are praising the noticeable performance boost after the update.

OnePlus began rolling out OxygenOS 16 to OnePlus 12 users in India last Wednesday. However, the rollout has been staggered, with some users receiving the firmware within a day or two, while others in the community forum say they still haven’t seen it.

As for other regions, OnePlus has confirmed that more countries will follow soon. Based on the company’s earlier announcements, the update is expected to arrive this month in the U.S., Europe, and other markets, although the timing may vary depending on device variants and carriers. Interestingly, a few users in Ukraine have already reported receiving the update.

The firmware arrives as version CHPH2573.16 and includes the October security patch. Accordingly, this is one of the most feature-packed Android 16-based updates yet.

A Fresh Look for Your Screen

Visually, OxygenOS 16 brings a refreshed home screen and lock screen. You’ll notice updated colors, app icons, fonts, and overall theming. Customization is more flexible too, with support for new folder sizes, widget shapes, and layout options. Similarly, the quick settings panel is roomier, with the shortcuts that can be resized and repositioned more freely than before. The lock screen now features standout effects and styles, including 3D elements and customizable text.

OxygenOS 16 refreshes the home screen, quick settings, and lock screen with a new design and styles. Image source: OnePlus

There’s also a new suite of AI features. Mind Space now integrates Gemini, and AI powers tools across the gallery, notes, recorder, and writing apps.

The camera app gets new modes and an improved built-in document scanner. Sharing is also easier, thanks to a redesigned panel with one-touch actions.

OxygenOS 16 Makes the OnePlus 12 Feel Faster

More importantly, users are reporting faster, smoother performance. That’s thanks in part to Parallel Processing 2.0, which pre-processes tasks for quicker execution. The updated Trinity Engine also optimizes power usage based on the type of workload.

That said, the update isn’t without caveats. Some users have reported faster battery drain, which is likely due to background indexing. Others report their devices running slightly hotter following the update. OnePlus has yet to comment on whether these are expected post-update behaviors or issues that need fixing.

Do you own a OnePlus smartphone? Are you waiting for OxygenOS 16 to land on your device? Let us know which features you’re most excited to try.