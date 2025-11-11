This month, Google is releasing a new feature that will completely change the look of your smartphone. We’ll show you what to expect and how you can benefit from this change. Will it be like using a brand new phone?

Our smartphone is our indispensable everyday companion, which we pull out of our pocket and look at countless times each day. Hence, it’s only logical that we want to customize our smartphones to suit our preferences. Wallpaper apps and icon packs that have been downloaded millions of times are proof of this. Google is making this effort much easier this month.

Almost every user knows you can change the wallpaper on a smartphone. With Android, far more options are possible. You can also customize the appearance and clock on your lock screen, as well as change the colorful icons of the apps on your home screen. Even the color of numerous buttons and settings can be selected individually.

But all of these take time and are sometimes hidden deep within menus. Most users just stop at choosing a nice background image. Now, Google is helping out with this predicament with a new function.

Design Packs Directly from Google

The new “design packs” function will be available directly from Google this month. With these, you can customize the entire design of your smartphone with just one tap. This means you can not only set a new background image, but also directly determine the matching icons, font, lock screen design, and accent color.

A design pack for the new movie “Wicked 2” is set to kick things off. However, several other designs should also be available right from the start. Over time, Google will continue to expand the selection, as is already the case with the background images.

You can find the design packs by performing a long-press on the home screen and selecting the “Background & style” option. The function has not yet been activated, but it should be ready by the end of November or early December.

Submit Your Own Suggestions?

It is unclear whether Google also plans to open a store to host new design packs. Third-party providers could offer their own sets free of charge or for a fee. It would also be conceivable for users to submit their suggestions and for these to be included in the store. It remains unclear whether this will happen or whether only designs from Google and its partners will be available.

Samsung users already have their own, comparable option in the Galaxy Store. Users can already download countless themes there. There is also a similar function for Xiaomi via the theme app.