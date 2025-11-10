Peloton owners are alerted to stop using the Bike+ over a new safety alert that could affect their workout routine and result in serious injury. Before you hop on, here’s what you need to know about this massive recall.

Peloton bikes bring the gym home with smart features and sleek design, but they’re not immune to serious flaws. Following past safety concerns, the brand is now issuing a major recall, urging users to stop riding until a fix is available.

Peloton is recalling over 833,000 units of its Bike+ (review) model in the U.S., manufactured between 2019 and 2022 and sold until April this year. Meanwhile, Peloton stated that it sold approximately 44,800 Bike+ units in Canada, although it hasn’t received reports related to the seat post malfunction.

The recall stems from a safety concern involving the seat post, which can break and detach during use, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). If damaged unexpectedly, this defect can result in injury to the rider. So far, Peloton has confirmed to the CPSC that there have been three injury reports linked to this mechanical flaw, prompting the recall.

Check If Your Peloton Bike Is Affected

Not all Bike+ units are impacted. Only the PL02 model with serial numbers starting with “T” is included in the recall. Peloton advises users to check the serial number located on the front fork of the bike to confirm if their unit is affected.

Peloton Bike+ with its adjustable seat post is shown. Peloton is recalling over 833,000 Bike+ due to this component. Image source: NextPit

If you’re unsure, you can contact Peloton directly for help verifying your serial number and for any questions related to the recall.

Free Seat Post Replacement

Peloton is offering a free seat post replacement to owners of affected Bike+ units. Users can request the replacement and install it themselves at home. Instructions are available on Peloton’s website and across the internet to guide users through the process. And in a message to CNBC, the company urged users to request the replacement part immediately.

“The integrity of our products and our Members’ well-being are our top priorities.” -Peloton via CNBC.

This isn’t the first time Peloton has issued a recall for seat post issues. Back in May 2023, the company recalled 2.2 million units of its original Bike model due to similar problems with seat post detachment over time. That recall also involved multiple injury reports.

Peloton refreshed its Bike and Tread lineup last month, introducing design improvements and new features. It also launched Peloton AI, offering real-time coaching. With these major recalls, we can only hope the new models feature a redesigned seat post that addresses past failures.

Do you own a Peloton machine at home? Have you checked whether your bike is affected? Share your experience in the comments.