The Google Play Store and Apple App Store are like treasure chests overflowing with apps—some free, some not so much. But here’s a fun little secret: every now and then, some of those paid gems go free for a limited time! We’ve done the digging for you and found a few standout apps you can snag right now without spending a cent.

Free Premium Apps (Android)

Resume Builder ( $4.99 ) — While there are many different apps available these days to create a stunning resume in your search for a new job, here is one that you can use right on your phone. It is simple and gets the job done with minimal fuss. (4.8 stars, 2,970 reviews)

Xproguard Anti-Theft ( $21.99 ) — If your phone is your life, perhaps you might want to check out this app and see who has been touching your phone while you are not around. Some settings are interesting, including a loud ring that emanates whenever someone unauthorized touches or even moves your phone. Creepy! (4.3 stars, 263 reviews)

Image to PDF ( $2.99 ) — PDFs are extremely versatile in terms of disseminating documents and for workflow productivity. Well, there are times when you want to present an image as a PDF since it is easier to do so, and here is an app that gets the job done with minimal fuss. (4.7 stars, 868 reviews)

Mini Restaurant Premium ( $0.99 ) — A hungry man is an angry man, and you would not want to keep your customers hangry! Just how good are your restaurant management skills? Find out in this game as you juggle everything from the kitchen to the floor service. As you get better and more proficient, the challenges continue to pile up. (4.0 stars, 275 reviews)

Free Premium Apps (iOS)

Palette Hunt ( $0.59 ) — Like a particular color hue of a photo or an image that you come across, but can’t quite pinpoint the exact one? Why not let mobile computing power do the job for you? This app eliminates all guesswork by turning photos into ready-to-use color palettes. (4.8 stars, 28 reviews)

Security Camera – Home Monitor ( $2.49 ) — Keeping tabs on what's going on at home need not be an expensive affair, as (4.3 stars, 20 reviews )

) PiP – Picture in Picture ( $0.99 ) — This app is interesting since it allows you to play videos in picture-in-picture format from the YouTube or Safari app. Pretty handy considering the ever-growing visual real estate of the iPhone over the years, but I think you would suffer if you were to use this on an iPhone mini. (4.6 stars, 294 reviews)

Heads Up! ( $1.99 ) — If you are looking for a party game that is guaranteed to break the ice, this is one title that is worth having on your iPhone! With over 100 themed decks to choose from, it would be very rare to go through the same 'card' twice, unless this is all you eat, live, breathe, and sleep for. (4.8 stars, 265k reviews)

Free Apps with Caveats – What to Look Out For

All the apps featured here were free at the time this article was published. Unfortunately, developers rarely mention how long these promotions will last, so if an app catches your eye, it’s best to download it sooner rather than later.

That said, before you hit the download button, it’s always a good idea to check the app’s store page first — some apps may have hidden catches or conditions you’ll want to be aware of.

In-app Purchases and Advertising

Most free apps include ads or offer in-app purchases — and surprisingly, some paid apps do the same. It’s important to keep an eye on these details, especially if the app or game is meant for children.

App Permissions

Many apps collect user data — and some even sell it to third parties. To stay on the safe side, only grant the permissions an app truly needs. For example, an alarm clock app doesn’t need access to your camera or contacts, and a flashlight app certainly shouldn’t be tracking your location.