Spam and scams have been major problems on WhatsApp for years. While new features have been introduced to address this, the latest one might finally shut down those attackers for good. Find out what this new privacy and security feature is all about.

With WhatsApp being so ubiquitous, chances are many of your friends and family use the messaging app. But beyond them, attackers and fraudsters can often slip past detection systems and target unsuspecting users. Thankfully, a new feature now gives users the power to silence pesky spam and scams.

Messaging someone on WhatsApp is straightforward as long as you have their number or share a group chat. Unfortunately, this simplicity also opens the door for attackers to initiate contact through messages or calls. While you can easily ignore these, they can become annoying and time-consuming for general users, or even a serious threat to high-profile or targeted individuals. Meta is now testing a new feature called Strict Account Settings, which gives users more control over unwanted interactions.

Automatically Filter Calls and Messages from Unknown Senders

Discovered in the latest TestFlight version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS (via WABetaInfo), this new toggle is located within the Account section of the Privacy settings, adding an extra layer of security and privacy.

It’s similar to software-level device protections in Android and iOS, which enforce stricter security when activated. In WhatsApp, the feature is described as offering “extreme protection” during threats and cyberattacks.

WhatsApp’s new strict account settings feature adds extra layers of security, including silencing unknown calls and messages.

Once enabled, it limits direct contact to known and verified users. Calls and messages from unknown senders are muted, offering extra peace of mind. This silence also extends to blocking previews for links and media like photos and videos, which are automatically hidden. As a result, the number of potentially malicious calls and messages is significantly reduced.

The feature also locks sensitive account settings, preventing changes unless the toggle is disabled. This includes secure chat codes and PIN-based authentication.

Who Should Use WhatsApp’s Strict Account Settings

According to WhatsApp’s own description, the feature may reduce message quality and limit access to core features. It’s primarily recommended for users under active attack or whose device and number have been compromised.

For everyday users, it can still be helpful to silence spam from unknown contacts and group chats. Please note that this may slightly impact your overall experience on the platform.

Strict account settings can also be used alongside on-device protections, such as Android’s advanced security tools or iPhone’s Stolen Device Protection, for a more robust defense.

The feature is currently in testing, and some capabilities are not yet available even in beta versions. However, there’s a strong chance it will roll out publicly soon, though the exact timing remains unknown.

How do you plan to use WhatsApp’s new Strict account settings? Do you have other ideas for enhancing security in messaging apps and devices? We’d love to hear your suggestions.