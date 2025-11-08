Fans of action-adventure RPGs should check out Warhorse Studios’ latest title, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. A strong contender for Game of the Year, it’s free to play for a limited time—and available at a steep discount if you decide to buy.

If you’re looking for a reason to stay busy this weekend with some quality gaming, you might want to check out Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This highly acclaimed action RPG was an early contender for Game of the Year, and it’s currently free to play on select platforms—including PC—through November 10. Even better, you can grab it at a discount if you decide to buy it after trying it out.

Test the Game and Keep Your Progress

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. However, the free-to-play offer is currently limited to Xbox and Steam platforms, including handheld devices that are compatible with the Steam store. The trial began yesterday and is scheduled to run through November 10 in various regions.

If you decide to keep the game, you can purchase it at a 40% discount. Microsoft is offering the Gold Edition for $53.99, down from $89.99, while on Steam, the Standard Edition is available for $35.99, down from $59.99. The sale ends on November 14 for most regions, though in the U.S., it’s listed to run through November 19.

Even better, your progress during the free trial will carry over if you purchase the game, so you can pick up right where you left off.

Why Play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Coming from Warhorse Studio, this is a first-person action RPG set in an immersive open-world medieval landscape, specifically 15th-century Bohemia during a time of civil unrest in Europe. You play as a commoner from a blacksmith’s forge who rises to knighthood, embarking on a journey filled with revenge, betrayal, and discovery.

The game was widely praised when it launched in February and quickly became one of the top contenders for Game of the Year due to the rich story and key features like visceral combat and blacksmithing. While the frontrunners for the title currently include Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Hollow Knight: Silksong, KCD2 still holds a strong position among the year’s best.

Are you planning to try Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 this weekend? What other RPGs are on your radar? Share your picks in the comments.