Your Android battery might be draining faster than it should and Google’s new Play Store crackdown could finally fix that. A major Play Store policy shift is coming, and it might just change how your favorite apps behave.

While smartphone batteries continue to increase in capacity, poor software efficiency remains a significant barrier to achieving longer battery life. This is especially true for harmful and non-optimized apps. Fortunately, Google is rolling out sweeping changes that could improve app performance on Android and lead to better battery management.

In an updated Play Store policy published on November 10, Google is taking a new approach by introducing performance checks for developers. One key metric is excessive partial wake locks, which is a new technical quality standard that will be enforced through Google Play.

Battery-Draining Apps Will Lose Play Store Visibility

Google plans to detect and penalize power-hungry apps based on excessive wake locks or screen-on time exceeding two hours. Since screen wake time is one of the primary contributors to battery drain, this measure targets apps and services that excessively use device resources and degrade battery performance.

Google will label power-hungry or battery-draining apps in the Play Store, discouraging users from downloading them. Image source: Google

Penalized apps will be downgraded in Play Store listings, removed from highlighted storefront pages, and given less visibility, which could reduce downloads. Google will also apply labels to identify apps that consume excessive power to discourage users from downloading them, which is similar to existing indicators for unstable or crash-prone apps.

Developers Are Urged to Fix Harmful Apps

But more than punishing, Google will make these metrics available to developers to help them better diagnose and resolve issues in their apps. This creates a win-win scenario for both developers and users.

The new performance checks are expected to encourage better app optimization and more efficient services, ultimately improving battery life across Android devices.

Google plans to implement the new Play Store policy starting March 1, 2026, so that’s in time before Android 17. Likewise, documentation for app metrics will be available to developers ahead of the storefront changes.

Beyond Play Store enforcement, Google has also improved battery optimization in the Android OS. The adaptive battery system now limits power to less-used apps, while Android 15 introduces enhanced background restrictions and a smarter doze mode, and both are designed to complement this upcoming technical shift.

What steps or measures do you take to extend your device’s battery life? Share your tips in the comments.