Here we are in the final two months of 2025, and are you gearing up for Thanksgiving and Christmas? If you are feeling out of sorts simply because there is too much to do, fret not — we have a self-care app that will help you get back on track with your life and daily routines to be the best version of you. No longer do you need to wait for the clock to strike 12 on New Year’s Eve to be more resolved. Here is a list of apps and games that should keep you entertained and occupied, at least for another week.

Dead Reset

Dead Reset reeled me in the moment the game loaded. It’s a fast-paced first-person shooter that threw me right into a post-apocalyptic world crawling with mutant enemies and sinister machines. The atmosphere proved to be gritty and tense, with detailed environments that felt alive (and sometimes a bit too eerie). What stood out to me most was how smooth the controls felt, especially on mobile. Thankfully, the layouts were intuitive and responsive..

The storyline kept me intrigued, as it was not limited to merely mindless shooting—there’s an underlying mystery about what went wrong with humanity and how I fit into the chaos. Between missions, the narrative slowly unfolded, giving me a sense of purpose amid all the carnage. The pacing felt balanced, alternating between high-octane action sequences and moments that let me catch my breath.

Visually, Dead Reset was certainly impressive for a mobile title. The lighting, particle effects, and overall design made it feel like a console-quality experience in my pocket. The sound design added to the immersion, with distant growls, mechanical hums, and the thud of heavy footsteps building tension as I moved through each level. The difficulty level does ramp up naturally, keeping things challenging but fair.

All in all, Dead Reset is one of those rare mobile shooters that felt polished, immersive, and rewarding. Of course, being a horror game of sorts, there were jump scares, but thankfully, my bladder control was strong enough to avoid any unwanted accidents whenever I played it on the subway. That would have been mighty embarrassing, for sure!

Destiny Rising

Right out of the gate, Destiny: Rising delivered that familiar looter-shooter vibe in surprisingly large doses on a mobile device. The visuals were faultless, looking sharp all the time, while the weapon sounds hit hard, and the movement/abilities felt fluid. I was expecting something watered-down, but instead I found myself immersed in firefights, hopping from one ability to the next and making tactical choices (some of which did not work out well).

I also appreciated the decent range of modes: from story missions to PVE co-op, and even some competitive content thrown in for good measure. It is more like a buffet of gameplay, providing a little taste of everything, which was refreshing to see. The user interface allowed me to play in first-person or third-person perspectives. While the controls proved solid for a touchscreen game, I still preferred connecting to a controller. Of course, nothing beats a mouse and keyboard combo for me, so you pretty much can guess my age.

I would say the storyline is a bit weak, since there isn’t really that much to keep me hooked with a pretty generic storyline, and the narrative beats didn’t feel as deep or meaningful as some of the bigger console shooters I’ve played. As for the elephant in the room, it would be the monetization/gacha system that does seem to take up a whole lot of time (and chance!) to get the right combination that will surely be expensive if you want to progress far into the game. Finally, while the shooting experience and ‘feel’ were deceitful, I did notice that some enemy types and mission variety do not quite match up to the highest-tier shooters. This is expected since it has been optimized for the mobile platform, making its breadth of content a little less than what one would expect on consoles. Still, a decent shooter that does get the adrenaline pumping.

Cosmo: Learn GenAI & More

Learning is a lifelong process, which must be one of the reasons why AI-powered apps seem to be all the rage these days by offering a faster way of learning and accessing well-collated information at one’s fingertips. Cosmo provides a very accessible way into learning things that typically feel heavy—GenAI, coding, leadership, finance, you name it. The premise of this app is to be able to pick it up for just a few minutes a day, while adding to my repository of knowledge, as opposed to sitting in on long video lectures. Hands-on tasks and micro-lessons aim to help make me a more learned person each day.

I liked how the interface felt clean and friendly, and the way the “AI tutor” mindset is built in. Over time, I found it adapted itself to me, providing bite-sized challenges to make me feel like I am making progress quickly. The broad range of topics is also a strong point to consider picking up this app, as it allows me to make an attempt at programming, practise a marketing headline, or even explore prompt-writing for AI.

But, there is a catch. The “free to download” part is good, but there is a premium side (unlimited access and all the works), so if I want to be the resident genius, I will have to break through the paywall by ponying up whatever amount is requested. Sticking to the free version would keep my learning at bay since there are only so few actions I can perform per day. Bear in mind that this AI was designed to cater to many different skills, making it somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades. There were some lessons that I felt were more impactful than others, while others felt like they fell short of what was expected. There were also moments where it felt like the app was loading rather slowly, but that could boil down to my mid-range smartphone instead. If the nextpit editors are reading this, perhaps it is time to gift all the staff a free flagship for ‘work purposes’? LOL!

Me+ Lifestyle Routine

Me+ Lifestyle Routine is one of those apps that made me feel like I’m making real progress toward a better daily rhythm. From the moment I started using it, I could tell it was more than just another habit tracker. It combines routine building, mood tracking, and self-care reminders into one neat package. What drew me in was how it encouraged me to take small, consistent actions instead of overloading me with complex goals. It felt like a personal assistant that quietly nudged me toward better habits rather than pressuring me.

The interface was clean, colourful, and well thought out. Everything was laid out clearly, making it easy to jump between my routines, mood entries, and habit check-ins. I appreciated the level of customization—I could choose icons, colours, and even set reminders for specific tasks, which helped make the experience feel personal. It was visually soothing too, with a design that felt calming instead of cluttered. I also liked the progress and mood charts, which gave me a simple way to see how my habits were stacking up over time.

What I really liked was how holistic the app felt. It wasn’t just about ticking boxes—it reminded me to take breaks, check in with my emotions, and focus on self-care alongside productivity. The variety of features meant I could build something that actually fit my life. However, there were a few drawbacks. Setting everything up can take time, and the free version has limitations that might frustrate power users.

Overall, Me+ Lifestyle Routine is a solid choice for anyone looking to establish better habits and find balance in their day. It’s visually appealing, easy to use, and offers enough flexibility to make it genuinely helpful. It may not be perfect—the reminder system could use polishing, and the premium tier locks some of the best features—but the app’s overall design and approach make it worth a try.

Video Compressor Expert

Whenever I have a large video sitting on my phone and I’m dreading how long it’ll take to upload it, share it with someone, or how much space it’s hogging, Video Compressor Expert has become my go-to ever since I stumbled upon it. It shrinks video file sizes without visibly hurting the quality—and in my experience, it delivered most of the time. This is especially useful when I’m working on a mobile device and don’t have access to full desktop tools.

The user interface is clean and simple: all I need to do is launch the app, pick a video, choose my target resolution (Original / 720p / 1080p), and hit compress. It removes all kinds of guesswork. One nice touch is how it maintained the aspect ratio by default, not leaving me with weird‐sized videos. The progress bar during compression is visible and does provide a realistic time estimate, which is nice because watching a video process without knowing how long feels tedious.

The free version does play video ads, but that is a small price to pay for the capability of this app. I especially liked the speed and simplicity of this app, without having to dive into bitrate sliders or codec jargon, as it is as simple as choosing a resolution and proceeding. This is perfect for social media users and influencers, maintaining a semblance of quality without any compromise. Needless to say, compressing higher resolution videos will take some time, and a lot of it also depends on the processor that powers the smartphone. Well then, what do I think of Video Compressor Expert? I’d say it is a solid choice for the everyday user: someone who just wants to make their video smaller, easier to share, and not lose sleep over technical settings. It isn’t going to replace a high-end desktop video compressor for power users, but it does get the job done for smartphone users.