It seems like video games are getting more expensive by the hour, which is turning gaming into an increasingly costly hobby. But there are ways around it, and this limited time offer on an otherwise paid PC game is one of them.

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it’s worth checking in every week to ensure you don’t miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn’t appeal to you, there’s no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Felix The Reaper and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

This Week’s Free Games

Felix The Reaper

The first free game of the week is a title called Felix The Reaper. This game is a challenging single-player puzzle adventure that’s surprisingly dark despite its rather cheery visuals. As the name suggests, you take on the role of Felix, whose job is to make sure that people die. However, you can’t simply kill them outright and thus reveal your involvement. Instead, you have to operate in the shadows and arrange a series of incidents that will ultimately lead to death.

The game usually costs around $10, but you can download it for free this week. Over on Steam, the game has received very positive reviews, with many players praising the puzzles and their advanced difficulty. So if you’re a fan of challenging puzzle games, you should check this one out while it’s on offer.

Download Felix The Reaper from the Epic Games Store.

Some of the puzzles in this game are really challenging. Image source: Steam

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a free-to-play game, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t save some money on it this week. Those of you who log in by November 13th will receive great bonuses worth upwards of $100. These perks help you advance in the game and will make your start much smoother. So if you’ve been looking for a new D&D-style game to check out, this may just be it.

Download Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms from the Epic Games Store.

A screenshot of the game Idle Champions. Image source: Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Free Games

ScourgeBringer

Are you a fan of retro games? If you are, ScourgeBringer is the game for you. This fast-paced rogue-platformer has a lot to offer. From epic retro graphics to truly outstanding gameplay, there’s a good reason players have awarded the game a whopping 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The game usually costs around $17 on the Epic Games Store. But next week, you can download the game for free for a limited time.

Download ScourgeBringer from the Epic Games Store.

This game is fast-paced and retro. Image source: Steam

Songs of Silence

Have you ever wondered what might have happened if you had been at the helm of epic historical sieges? With Songs of Silence, you can find out for yourself! The game allows you to lead armies, rebuild fallen kingdoms, and rise to greatness through strategic thinking and engaging storytelling. Beyond just gameplay, Songs of Silence features artsy graphics and a unique aesthetic. You can discover 22 unique locations across multiple biomes throughout your journey, and you will encounter many different factions and characters.

The game is not yet available on the Epic Games Store, but it will celebrate its arrival on the store next week. That’s when you can download the game for free and get to keep it forever afterward.

Download Songs of Silence from the Epic Games Store.

Songs of Silence features epic sieges and great storytelling. Image source: Steam

Are you looking forward to next week’s free games? Which one are you going to download first? Let me know in the comments below!