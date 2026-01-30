Samsung’s newest budget king is here. The Galaxy A07 features a faster 120 Hz display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and an unheard of 6 years of software support. Is this a worthy upgrade from the A06?

While we wait for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S26 series, the company has surprised fans by refreshing its Galaxy A line. The new addition is the Galaxy A07 (5G), the most budget-friendly option in the range. It brings thoughtful upgrades that could even appeal to those considering mid-range phones.

The Galaxy A07 was officially unveiled in the Philippines (via GSMArena) and also listed on Samsung’s Myanmar website. A wider rollout in regions such as Europe and India is expected in the coming weeks. In the US, availability remains uncertain since the Galaxy A06 was not directly sold there.

New Design and Faster Display

Samsung has given the Galaxy A07 an updated design, mostly composed of plastic, and slightly thicker and longer overall. It retains the flat panels, smooth sides, and rounded corners, but introduces a new camera module housed in an elliptical island. This mirrors the design language of pricier Galaxy models.

The Galaxy device carries an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, offering protection against splashes. It comes in Black and a reflective Light Violet finish.

Samsung’s Galaxy A07 is IP54 dust and water-resistant. Image source: Samsung PH

The display is a familiar 6.7-inch PLS LCD with peak brightness of 800 nits, but now features a faster 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. The selfie camera remains an 8 MP shooter, while the rear setup includes a 50 MP main sensor paired with a 2 MP macro lens. Video recording is still limited to Full HD, with no 4K option.

Bigger Battery and Longer Software Support

Under the hood, the Galaxy A07 sticks with last year’s MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, an octa-core processor suited for budget to mid-range performance. It comes with either 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM, depending on the market, and storage starts at 64 GB. For those needing more space, a microSD slot supports expansion up to 2 TB.

Battery life sees a notable boost, with a 6,000 mAh unit replacing the 5,000 mAh pack from the previous model. This should deliver several extra hours of screen time or a solid two-day run with mixed usage.

The Galaxy A07 runs One UI 8.0 based on Android 16. Most impressively, Samsung promises 6 years of Android OS and security updates, which matches its flagship-level policy. This marks the first A0x series device to receive such long-term support.

In the Philippines, the Galaxy A07 is priced at $140 (P8,290) for the 4/64 GB base model, while the 4/128 GB variant costs $170 (P9,990). But upon checking, Samsung currently lists only the 128 GB option.

What is your plan this year? Are you upgrading to a new phone? Let us know in the comments below.