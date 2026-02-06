New week, new free apps. This time, file recovery tools, medical apps, and mystery puzzle games are included. These are just a few examples, but not the only ones. As usual, this offer is only valid for a limited time.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, offer a seemingly endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. However, what many users don’t know is that many paid apps are sometimes available for free as part of a special offer. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro Apps (Android)

Photo Recovery: Restore Files ( $2.99 ) – This program allows you to recover accidentally deleted pictures, videos, audio files, and other files. It doesn’t matter how much time has passed since the files were deleted. Because of software like this, you should always thoroughly erase a used mobile phone with dedicated data erasure software before selling it. (3.8 stars, 141 reviews)

Free premium apps (iOS)

The Secret of Crimson Manor ( $0.99 ) – Downloading this app immerses you in a variety of captivating mini-puzzles. What secrets lie hidden behind the walls of Crimson Manor? Discover them for yourself. The game also boasts appealing graphics, straightforward point-and-click controls, and numerous diverse locations just waiting to be explored. (4.3 stars, 7 reviews)

Free apps and their pitfalls

All the apps we feature here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don’t specify how long these offers will last. So, if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

Before downloading a free app, you should always take a look at the app’s page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden pitfalls you should be aware of.

In-app purchases

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true for some paid apps. It’s particularly important to pay attention to these aspects when dealing with games intended for children.

Permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure you only grant the permissions the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, doesn’t need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight shouldn’t be interested in your location data.

