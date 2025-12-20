The final Android 16 update has arrived on Pixel smartphones. While it isn’t loaded with flashy changes, it quietly enhances everyday features. Discover why this release is still worth getting excited about.

Like clockwork, Google has released the third and final quarterly Android 16 update to beta users, a fitting way to close out the year for Pixel owners. The final update is expected to arrive in March 2026 for the public, just before Android 17 is announced.

The first beta in this QPR3 (quarterly platform release) cycle is not as grand as previous quarterly releases, but it still brings a slate of fresh tweaks and abilities, including an update to the flashlight.

iPhone-Style Flashlight Arrives on Pixels

The flashlight tool, which previously only supported a basic on/off function, is now more advanced. Users can adjust the torch intensity through a slider. This is similar to the flashlight on iPhone and iPad, though Apple’s version also allows adjustments to beam width or focus in addition to brightness.

You can slide to adjust the flashlight brightness or intensity through sliding. Image source: Android Authority

Since this is still a beta, more changes are likely to improve usability further. Beyond Pixel devices, this feature may also be adopted by Android OEMs such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

Refinements in Home and Lock Screens

Google continues to refine the visual side of Android 16. For example, app folders now have a new animation with a slight jiggly effect. There is also a dedicated toggle to disable the At a Glance widget on the home screen, giving users more space for apps and widgets. Additional refinements can be found in the lock screen and quick settings panel.

In Gestures, Google has added a reverse button order option for navigation buttons. This mirrors Samsung’s One UI, which arranges the buttons as Recents, Home, and Back.

A Fix to Gaming Woes in Pixels

The update now shows which apps are using or tracking location. Similar to the camera and microphone indicators in the status bar, a location icon will appear when an app actively accesses your device’s location.

A Pixel 10-specific improvement is also included, addressing issues with the GPU in the Tensor G5 SoC. With QPR3, the graphics driver has been updated to version 1.634.2906 and now supports the Vulkan 1.4 API. There is no official word yet on whether this resolves all reported performance and graphics bugs in gaming and video playback.

The Pixel 10 Pro in all its colors. Image source: Timo Brauer / nextpit

Elsewhere, the new firmware focuses on fixing several known issues. This includes an update to the call screen feature, which now displays screening levels when Advanced Device Protection is enabled. At the same time, the security version is bumped to December 5, 2025, for this update.

As with any beta release, some bugs remain. For a more stable experience, it may be better to wait for later betas, which tend to have fewer conflicts, or simply wait for the public release.

Android 16 QPR3 is compatible with the Google Pixel 6 series and later models, including the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10.

Do you own a Pixel phone? What are your plans? Will you update to Android 16 QPR3? We would love to hear your thoughts.