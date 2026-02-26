A fitness smartwatch under $200 but packed with premium features? This is exactly where the Amazfit Active 3 Premium comes in. It doesn’t just want to impress you with a great price, it also wants to shine when you want to get the best out of yourself while running, in the gym or out on the track.

If you’re shopping for a new smartwatch, you’ll almost automatically end up with the big names like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, or Huawei. Sure, they are famous. However, there are significantly cheaper alternatives that still deliver a lot. Among these are timepieces from Amazfit, a sub-brand of Zepp Health. The manufacturer made a name for itself in recent years by offering powerful technology at a fair price. With the Amazfit Active 3 Premium, they will launch a model that specifically targets runners, from beginners to ambitious marathon participants.

Lightweight, Robust, Extremely Bright: The Amazfit Active 3 Premium is packed with Technology

Tipping the scales at a mere 55 grams (including strap), the watch is very light. You will hardly notice it when running — and that’s crucial when you’re out and about over longer distances. The 1.32-inch AMOLED display sports a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels and achieves a brightness of up to 3,000 nits. This means everything remains perfectly legible even in bright sunlight. The display is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass — a feature that you usually find in much higher price ranges.

The entire chassis is premium to boot, featuring:

Stainless steel body

Aluminum operating buttons

High-quality workmanship

And yes, it is also waterproof. Thanks to the 5 ATM certification, you can go swimming with the watch or wear it in the rain without any issues.

Battery Life: More Than Just a Weekend

According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to twelve days per charge on average. If you use GPS continuously, you can enjoy up to 24 hours of non-stop use. If you listen to music via the watch, you can still get up to ten hours of battery life. This is absolutely sufficient for long training sessions or competitions.

Runner-Focused: Amazing Functions to Keep You Up to Speed

The core of the Amazfit Active 3 Premium is clearly geared towards running training. Among other things, you will enjoy:

Several specialized running modes

Detailed training analysis

Recovery time calculation

Performance ratings for different training zones

What’s particularly exciting? The integrated AI trainer is known as “Zepp Coach”. It analyzes your fitness level and creates training plans based on collected data. Regardless of whether you are just starting out with jogging or want to improve your personal best, you will receive structured guidelines directly on your watch. The goal? Train smarter instead of just running more.

Please note: A charging cable is not included with the Amazfit Active 3 Premium. Image source: Amazfit

VO₂max, Lactate Threshold & Pace in Real Time

If you are more intensively involved in running training, terms such as VO₂max or lactate threshold are not foreign. This is exactly where the watch comes in. In combination with your maximum oxygen uptake (VO₂max), the smartwatch can determine your personal lactate threshold. It calculates this automatically via:

Optimal heart rate zones

Ideal running speed (pace)

Training recommendations in real-time

During the run, you receive direct information on whether you should increase, maintain, or reduce your pace. This is particularly valuable if you are specifically working on your endurance or competition performance.

More than Just Running: Over 170 Sports Supported

Even though the focus is clearly on runners, the Amazfit Active 3 Premium is a multi (sport) talented. Over 170 sports are supported — from strength training to cycling and yoga. The display can show you up to six measured values at the same time, such as the following:

Heart rate

Pace

Distance

Calorie consumption

Altitude

Training duration

There are also typical smartwatch features such as:

Sleep tracking

Offline maps with navigation

Barometric altimeter

Music control

The free offline maps are a strong argument if you like to explore new routes and don’t want to keep looking at your smartphone.

A Clever New Feature: Track Your Shoes

An additional highlight for ambitious runners? The watch tracks the wear on your running shoes. Why is this important? After around 400 to 600 kilometers, many models lose up to 50 percent of their cushioning. The risk of knee problems, back pain, or Achilles tendon irritation increases significantly.

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium reminds you in good time when to change your shoes. This is a minor feature with great added value — especially if you regularly cover a lot of mileage.

Price: Surprisingly Affordable for Premium Features

Now comes the point that should be of particular interest to many of you: the price. The recommended retail price for the Amazfit Active 3 Premium is less than $200 a pop. For a smartwatch with so many features on offer, this is a real steal. The model is available in three colors: White, black, and blue. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium is available in three colors. Image source: Amazfit

Who Should Buy the Amazfit Active 3 Premium?

If you:

Run regularly

Take your training data seriously

Want structured training plans

But don’t want to spend $400 or more on a watch

… then you should definitely take a closer look at this model.

The Amazfit Active 3 Premium clearly positions itself as a value-for-money option in the competitive smartwatch market. It offers many functions that you are more likely to find on significantly more expensive models — without unnecessary frills.