Smartwatches have evolved from mere step counters into advanced trackers offering extensive health insights and life-saving tools. However, one elusive health function has been non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. That is finally changing.

Now, a major wearable brand has just out-innovated Apple and Samsung by bringing the first non-invasive diabetes alert feature to its smartwatches.

At the 2026 World Health Expo in Dubai, Huawei announced its new Diabetes Risk Assessment feature (via Huawei Central). This tracking tool is debuting on the company’s premium smartwatch models before expanding to the rest of the lineup.

How the Non-Invasive Diabetes Alert Works

As the name suggests, this risk-monitoring tool uses a non-invasive method to assess a user’s health status. It eliminates the need for the traditional finger-prick method required by standalone glucose meters to test blood.

Huawei explained that the feature leverages PPG (Photoplethysmography) technology, along with other onboard sensors, to measure metabolic markers and detect diabetes risk over 3 to 14 days. Rather than providing a specific numerical glucose level, the watch displays an assessment of “Low,” “Medium,” or “High” risk on the device and within the paired smartphone app.

Huawei underscores that this is not a clinical-grade tool for diagnosing diabetes. Instead, it is a wellness feature designed to guide users with risk factor assessments.

Huawei’s Diabetes Risk Assessment feature will be available on the Watch GT 6 Pro and other Huawei smartwatch models. Image source: Huawei on X

This approach is similar to how Apple handles notifications for hypertension or an irregular heart rate. It helps users assess their health status, make lifestyle adjustments, and decide when to see a physician.

While the specific proprietary algorithms remain hidden, it is understood that the model analyzes vitals such as heart rate variability, sleep patterns, and other health metrics to quantify the assessed risk.

Apple and Samsung Could Be Developing the Same Feature

Both Apple and Samsung have long been rumored to be developing similar technology, though official details remain scarce. Apple currently offers hypertension alerts based on blood pressure trends with the Watch Series 11, while Samsung has offered similar wellness features for several years. However, this move by Huawei sets a new precedent that other major wearable brands are likely to follow.

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro is the first to receive this feature via an over-the-air software update. Huawei confirmed that the tool will eventually roll out to other watch models through an update, though the full compatibility list has not yet been revealed.

What are your thoughts on this new health feature? Is non-invasive monitoring something you’ve been waiting for? Let us know in the comments.