In recent years, Zepp’s Amazfit smartwatch lineup has expanded rapidly across multiple ranges. The T-Rex Ultra series debuted in 2023 as the premium flagship for rugged wearables. Now, nearly three years later, it gets a successor: the T-Rex Ultra 2.

This new cycle brings meaningful upgrades, including a significantly larger battery, a brighter display, and offline maps.

Order the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 smartwatch (Amazon)

Most Rugged T-Rex Ultra Smartwatch

Starting with hardware, the T-Rex Ultra 2 retains the familiar octagonal bezel with exposed screws, giving the sides and corners a bold, tactical look. The chassis is largely made of titanium, including the back panel, keeping the watch as light as possible despite the bigger battery (more on that below).

The buttons are made of titanium, while the middle shell is made of polymer. The watch is rated for 10 ATM water resistance, with diving certification up to 45 meters, and the buttons are tested to 60 meters. Another rugged improvement is that the Ultra 2 can operate in extreme cold down to –30°C.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 smartwatch is rated for up to –30°C operating temperature

This design continues the iconic rugged form seen in Amazfit’s lineup, including the T-Rex Pro 3 we reviewed. However, the Ultra 2 carries a larger case size at 51 × 51 mm, the widest of all models. For comparison, the original Ultra measured 47 mm, and the T-Rex Pro 3 measured 48 mm.

The new rugged smartwatch features sapphire glass protection over a flat 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen that peaks at 3,000 nits of brightness. That matches the T-Rex Pro 3 but is notably brighter than its predecessor. Unlike screen-based flashlight modes, the Ultra 2 includes a forward-facing dual-tone LED flash with SOS functionality.

Despite the bigger dimensions, the Ultra 2 weighs 89.2 g (3.14 oz) with the silicone strap, similar to the first generation and only slightly heavier than the T-Rex Pro 3 at 76 g.

30 Days of Battery on a Single Charge

Inside, Amazfit fitted a larger 870 mAh battery, about 74% larger than the original T-Rex and 170 mAh bigger than the Pro 3 without adding extra heft. This delivers up to 30 days in smart mode and 28 hours of continuous GPS or sports tracking, the longest endurance figures in the T-Rex range. The long battery life is highly useful for adventurers and power users who frequently engage in outdoor activities.

Charging is slower, but Zepp says it refills in under 3 hours, which is acceptable given the extended battery life.

To complement this, the watch now supports pre-installed offline topographic maps. There is also a larger 64 GB storage capacity for your maps and music tracks. The device supports dual-band positioning and advanced navigation.

Smartwatch Features on the T-Rex Ultra 2

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 features the BioTracker 5.0 PPG sensor for heart rate and other vital monitoring. It also supports extensive sleep and stress tracking, along with insights into skin temperature and blood pressure. For fitness enthusiasts, new sports modes include touring cycling, skydiving, paragliding, and freediving. A total of 170+ workout modes are available, with eight featuring automatic detection and pausing.

Regarding smartwatch functionality, the device runs on Zepp OS 4.0 and ships with the AI Zepp Coach and support for mini apps. It includes a microphone for Bluetooth calling and a remote camera control feature for iOS users.

Premium Pricing for the New T-Rex Ultra 2

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is already available in major markets, including the USA. The watch is offered in a single titanium colorway with various strap options. It retails for $549 (€549 in Europe), which is $150 more than the original T-Rex Ultra and last year’s T-Rex Pro 3.

What are your thoughts on the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2? Would you need these rugged features? Tell us your opinion in the comments.