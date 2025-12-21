Using social media can be entertaining. At the same time, however, TikTok, Instagram and co. also cause stress, pressure to compare and constant distraction. This can quickly become a burden, especially for children. This is exactly where a new children’s phone comes in and takes a clear step back.

There is no question that children should come into contact with modern technology at an early age. The right approach to technology promotes understanding and can be enormously helpful later on. Having their own smartphone can be a sensible first step. But it doesn’t have to be a full-fledged smartphone with an app store, social media, and endless internet access. And this is precisely where the XploraOne comes into play. The device is the ideal entry-level phone for children between the ages of 9 and 11 – without any social media pressure. Instead of a smartphone, Xplora relies on a new concept: a so-called “start phone”.

XploraOne: A Children’s Phone Without Social Media

Specifically, this means that with the XploraOne, children can make phone calls and send and receive messages. Social networks, app stores, and endless internet sessions are excluded. This keeps the focus on what is really important.

The smartphone also comes with some practical extras:

Integrated camera to capture experiences

Flashlight for on the go

playful functions to keep them occupied

Particularly important for you as parents: you can define which contacts are activated. You can only communicate with these contacts. A GPS tracker is also integrated, which offers additional security in everyday life.

The XploraOne is a typical entry-level phone – without all the bells and whistles. Image source: Xplora

More Childhood, Less Screentime

The manufacturer itself emphasizes that the XploraOne is a reminder that childhood should mainly take place offline. The cell phone was deliberately developed so that it is not permanently in the hand, but rather used for certain situations.

Taking center stage:

real conversations

safety in everyday life

a little play, but without sensory overload

Xplora deliberately poses the question of whether children really need smartphones with full Internet and app access at an ever earlier age. The XploraOne is designed to help them stay a child a little longer.

Price, Market Launch, and Tariffs

The XploraOne will be available from January 12, 2026. The one-off purchase price is 149 euros. The manufacturer is also offering its own mobile phone tariff to match: Xplora Connect from 9.99 euros per month.

The tariff is specifically tailored for a children’s cell phone and follows the same security principles as the well-known Xplora children’s smartwatches. Here, too, it is all about a protected entry into the digital world and a good balance between screen time and exercise.

Technical Basis: XploraOne Is Based on the HMD Touch 4G

Xplora is still withholding official technical details about the new children’s phone. However, the design suggests that it will be based on the HMD Touch 4G. This is likely to include:

LTE support

3.2-inch touchscreen with 320 × 240 pixels

2-megapixel camera with LED flash (can also be used as a flashlight)

1,950 mAh battery with up to 30 hours of battery life

128 MB internal memory, expandable via MicroSD card up to 32 GB

Conclusion: A sensible children’s phone for beginners

If you are looking for a children’s phone without social media, app stress, or constant distractions, the XploraOne could be just the thing. It combines safety, simple communication, and a conscious approach to technology – and at just the right age.