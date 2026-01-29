Garmin is finally taking on Whoop. An accidental leak has revealed the “Cirqa,” a mysterious screenless smart band designed for users who want deep health data without the distraction of a glowing display. Should Whoop be worried?

It’s undeniable that Whoop dominates the screenless wearable market. However, in recent years, more competitors have started to emerge. While those earlier alternatives looked like solid contenders, like the Amazfit Helio Strap, we haven’t seen a major brand step up to challenge Whoop—until now. Garmin could prove to be the biggest rival yet.

Garmin’s Screen-Free Tracker Launching Soon?

An accidental listing for a new Garmin device surfaced on its Canadian website. Before the brand took it down, a Reddit user saved a screenshot of the listing and shared it publicly.

The upcoming device is named the Cirqa Smart Band, a wrist-based wearable. Details suggest it will come in two band sizes of S/M and L/XL, and will be available in Black and French Gray colorways.

A separate finding from the the5krunner blog revealed the exact dimensions of these band options. The smaller size fits wrists measuring 120 to 200 mm in circumference, while the larger size covers 145 to 240 mm.

Garmin’s Cirqa Smart Band will come in two sizes. Image source: Reddit / Garmin

What’s particularly interesting is that, based on the limited information available, this appears to be a screen-free fitness tracker rather than another smartwatch. It looks like Garmin’s long-awaited Whoop rival, catering to athletes and fitness enthusiasts who find display-equipped wearables too bulky and distracting.

Is This Garmin’s True Whoop Rival?

Recent features introduced by Garmin may support the existence of this device. Last year, the company launched Food and Lifestyle Tagging, which allows users to log activities such as food intake, naps, and other wellness metrics. These data points are then used to provide insights for recovery and overall well-being, which is similar to what you’d expect from a smartwatch.

Beyond this, little is known about the Cirqa Smart Band. However, given the listing, it should be unveiled soon. Leaked details suggest it will begin shipping in 4–5 months, though Garmin may announce it earlier.

Would you consider choosing Garmin’s Cirqa band over Whoop? Share your thoughts with us.