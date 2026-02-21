Forget everything you know about maternal care. When grief mutates into occult madness, all that remains is pure terror. The Philippou brothers now deliver a cinematic punch to the gut on Netflix that will stretch your nerves to breaking point. Are you ready for the abyss?

With “Bring Her Back”, an absolute genre heavyweight of modern horror has landed on Netflix on 16.02.2026. The streaming giant secured the AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) award for Best Film and Best Director. Horror connoisseurs have known this is no fluke. After all, the Philippou brothers’ viral stroke of genius, “Talk to Me,” made waves before and have brought horror genius to new heights with “Bring her Back”.

The former YouTube kings from the channel “RackaRacka” have proven that they are no flash in the pan, but the spearhead of modern horror productions. In a cinema year 2025 that was already extremely busy with highlights such as “Weapons”, “Blood & Sinners” and “28 Years Later”, this work stood out as a dark exclamation mark. Fun fact: They even turned down the “Street Fighter” adaptation to make this movie. For those of you who missed the theatrical release of “Bring Her Back”, this 104-minute nightmare is an absolute must-see!

A Movie Like an Australian Nightmare

At the heart of the terror lies a deeply disturbing narrative structure that redefines the sub-genre of ‘psycho-biddy’ horror with merciless ferocity. The story revolves around 17-year-old Andy and his visually impaired stepsister, Piper. After their father’s death, they both end up with the lovable, eccentric foster mother, Laura. Sally Hawkins (Paddington) delivers a tour de force here that goes far beyond her well-known roles.

In this house of horrors, the Patchfork family of a different kind is completed by the mysterious, silent boy, Oliver. What is he up to, and what fateful blow does Laura have to overcome? I won’t spoil it for you here, of course. In general, it’s best to dive into this movie completely unprepared so that it delivers its full impact.

The Philippous, as new and ambitious horror hopefuls, avoided cheap jump scares. Instead, they rely on an atmosphere that keeps you on the edge. Technically, the film operates at a level that seems almost surreal, with a budget of only $15 million. Their attention to detail carries over to the entire movie, from the practical effects to the drastic body horror. With a worldwide box office take of $39.1 million and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89 percent, the verdict from pundits is clear. “Bring Her Back” is a nihilistic examination of grief and loss. One that first touches your heart and systematically destroys it after. Personally, the movie really messed me up last night. Which is exactly why I’m now urgently recommending it to horror fans with strong nerves.

What do you think of the Philippou brothers’ development — do you think they are finally the new rulers of the horror genre?