The wearables market is boiling over. In a dispute over fitness trackers protected by design and trademark law, a court has banned a manufacturer from selling them. What are the reasons behind this ruling?

A recent court ruling could fundamentally change the product strategies of major fitness tracker manufacturers. What began as a harmless legal dispute about an imitation turned out to be a fundamental question. How similar can fitness trackers be in design and appearance before they fall under the jurisdiction of trademark and competition law?

What Happened?

A US federal court granted Whoop a preliminary injunction against the Chinese manufacturer Lexqi. This manufacturer also advertised its products in the USA with an almost identical-looking, screenless fitness band.

The Whoop MG is basically the smartest wearable you can strap around your wrist

The reason behind this? Lexqi’s minimalist wristband closely resembles Whoop’s design. Furthermore, this likely causes confusion among customers. But this is by no means the end of the story. In fact, this case is probably just the beginning. Whoop is already pursuing a lawsuit against Polar because the new Polar Loop copies the characteristic, displayless design of the Whoop MG band (review). The question is, how far can these wearables resemble Whoop’s without crossing legal boundaries?

Whoop’s Lawsuit: Danger for Garmin, Polar, Amazfit, etc.

One factor makes this legal dispute particularly exciting. Many major manufacturers are also increasingly focusing on slim, minimalist fitness trackers that closely resemble Whoop’s design principles, rather than classic smartwatches with displays. However, there is a significant difference here. In contrast to Whoop’s devices, you will have to pay a one-off fee for the Polar Loop and Amazfit Band hardware.

Rumors about a Garmin smartband, apparently headed in a screenless direction, are already circulating. This confirms that manufacturers are taking this trend seriously. This could have enormous significance for Garmin, Polar, Amazfit, and others. If Whoop is proven right in court, other companies will have to think carefully about how they design their own wearables.