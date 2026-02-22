Are you ready to chat from your wrist? Beyond just tracking your steps and heart rate, Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch its first smartwatch later this year. This long-awaited wearable could bring your favorite apps like WhatsApp and Facebook directly to your arm.

Meta has found success with its wearable brand, particularly in the smart glasses segment. Building on this momentum, the company now aims to expand from head-mounted wearables to wrist-based devices. A smartwatch is expected to launch this year, potentially offering deeper integration with services like WhatsApp and Facebook, as well as health-tracking features.

A Smartwatch Designed for WhatsApp?

According to two people familiar with Meta’s next project, as first reported by The Information, the company is developing a smartwatch that could be released by the end of this year. Codenamed Malibu 2, the device has been revived after Meta abandoned its initial plans a few years ago due to technical constraints.

With the success of the Ray-Ban smart glasses (review) and the current AI boom, Meta is believed to be more confident than ever in finally launching its long-awaited smartwatch.

The design of Meta’s smartwatch with a camera that leaked in 2021. Image source: Bloomberg

Smartwatch Controller for Ray-Ban Displays

While specific details about the device remain scarce, it is expected to focus on wellness tracking while leveraging powerful AI capabilities. This provides Meta with an opportunity to integrate its core ecosystem. For instance, it might feature a native WhatsApp app, enabling a seamless chat experience. Even more interestingly, the watch may allow direct video calls with Facebook and Instagram beyond simply receiving notifications.

Additionally, the device may enable smarter features, such as a connection to smart glasses for remote control. With the planned launch of the Ray-Ban Display, which pairs with a neural wristband for control, the Meta smartwatch might serve as a functional alternative to that band.

There is currently no definitive launch date for the smartwatch, nor has the company confirmed a final name. However, it is clear that the social media giant wants to capture the market share currently held by major manufacturers such as Apple, Garmin, and Google. With Meta entering the competition, consumers may benefit from more options and potentially lower prices.

Would you consider buying a Meta smartwatch if it launches? We want to learn your thoughts in the comments.