A ringing phone, an assassination attempt, and a conspiracy that is bigger than expected. One of the most successful Netflix series of all time is back and wants to prove that it is more than just short-lived streaming hype.

Racking up over 98 million views in season 1, The Night Agent has long cemented its place among the streaming elite. Now, the third season will premiere on Netflix on February 19, 2026, and you will be served all eight episodes right off the bat. However, can the series really rise to the top again after two very different seasons? There are some indications that it can.

From Surprise Hit to Perennial Favorite

When season 1 was released, the series became a phenomenon. More than 803 million streamed hours catapulted it into the top 10 most successful Netflix series ever. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season scored around 75 percent with critics and even more with audiences.

Critics particularly praised the fast pace and the constant adrenaline rush. At the same time, they criticized how the plot occasionally resorted to familiar conspiracy mechanics. On IMDb, the rating remained stable at around 7.4 out of 10. This indicates solid quality with a strong fan base. According to Rotten Tomatoes, season 2 gained even more ground with around an 86 percent approval rating. Nevertheless, the big moments that made the first season so dominant were missing.

Season 3 Raises the Stakes

In the new season, Peter Sutherland is once again thrown into an international flashpoint. A terrorist attack on a passenger plane serves as a prelude and draws him into a far-reaching conspiracy. Peter, played by Gabriel Basso, appears more determined and independent this time. The trailer also suggests season 3 could be much more personal for our Night Agent than the previous two seasons.

The trail leads to Istanbul, where a tax official is at the center of a black money network. He is supported by journalist Isabel De Leon, played by Genesis Rodriguez. The series remains true to its core. Political intrigue, moral gray areas, and constant pressure determine the outcome of events. At the same time, season 3 attempts to deepen the character and dives deeper into his profile.

New Dynamics Among the Cast

In addition to returning stars such as Amanda Warren and Louis Herthum, the ensemble continues to grow with prominent newcomers such as Jennifer Morrison and Stephen Moyer. Rose Larkin, who played Luciane Buchanan, is no longer part of the cast. This move changes the emotional dynamics of the series and forces Peter to act as a lone wolf.

Can Season 3 Break Records?

The pressure to do so is high. Season 1 set the mark, and season 2 stabilized the series. Season 3 now has to prove that The Night Agent is more than just a one-off surprise hit. With an international setting, bigger looming threats, and a more mature protagonist, the chances are good. If you like fast-paced thrillers with a political twist, you’ll get another eight hours of high-wire tension here. Whether it will be enough to earn another spot in the acclaimed Netflix Top 10 series of all time will be decided in the coming weeks.