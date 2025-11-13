Coros just dropped a major upgrade to its most popular smartwatch, and it might shake up the budget fitness scene. From display changes to battery boosts, here’s what’s new and why it could make Garmin nervous.

Among rugged smartwatch brands, Garmin and Apple are the most popular and dominate the market. While Coros is not exactly a newcomer, it is now making a name for itself by offering more affordable alternatives. The US-based wearable brand has refreshed its popular Pace series with the new Pace 4, which brings exciting upgrades.

Coros Pace Series Gets AMOLED, Finally

The Pace 4 arrives more than two years after the launch of the Pace 3, and Coros has used that time well. The latest runner-focused smartwatch finally steps up to a touch-enabled AMOLED display, a major shift from the memory LCD used in previous generations. It keeps the same 1.2-inch size but now features a sharper 390 x 390 resolution and improved brightness.

With AMOLED, you get punchier colors and deeper blacks. The bigger upgrade is the always-on display mode, which lets you check stats without waking the watch. There is also a flashlight feature built into the screen, although it is not a dedicated LED.

The overall design is similar to the Pace 3, with subtle refinements like beveled glass and a slimmer bezel. In addition to the touchscreen, the Pace 4 includes three physical buttons, one of which is a new action button for quick shortcuts. Coros added a microphone, but it is limited to voice logs for training and does not support Bluetooth voice calls.

Coros Pace 4’s 1.2-inch AMOLED is a lot brighter than the MIP display in the Pace 3 and supports always-on display mode. Image source: Coros

The Pace 4 is even lighter, which helps for smaller wrists and long training sessions. It weighs just 28 grams, or 32 grams with the nylon band, while maintaining nearly the same thickness. The watch is rated for 5 ATM water resistance and uses a 22 millimeter strap.

Like the Coros Nomad and Apex Pro, the Pace 4 features a new optical heart sensor that improves accuracy. You still get HRV, stress, and sleep tracking, and a thermometer for body temperature. Menstrual cycle tracking is now available through the watch and mobile app.

Most fitness features remain unchanged, including Effort Pace, Virtual Pace, Virtual Run, training plans, and heart rate variability tracking. New additions include pickleball and padel sport modes.

Longer Battery Life, If You Skip Always-On Display

Battery life has improved, especially in smart mode without always-on display. The Pace 4 is rated for 31 hours of continuous dual-frequency GPS use, up from 15 hours, and 19 days in smartwatch mode, up from 15 days. With always-on display enabled, battery drops to 6 days, which is still better than most Apple Watches.

Coros Pace 4 features a new heart rate sensor, which is more accurate than before. Image source: Coros

Charging speed remains unchanged, with Coros stating that the Pace 4 charges from 0 to 100 percent in just under two hours. However, it now uses a USB-C adapter, similar to more recent Coros models.

Pricing and Availability

The Coros Pace 4 is priced at 249 dollars, 229 pounds, or 269 euros. It is more expensive than the Pace 3, but the upgrades justify the increase. It still costs less than Garmin’s Forerunner 165 Music Edition, which is priced at $299.

With a lighter build, brighter display, longer battery life, and more accurate dual-frequency GNSS for positioning, the Pace 4 is a strong option for outdoor athletes.

It comes in black and white colorways and is already available in major markets, including the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, China, and the United Kingdom.

With these enhancements, would you consider the Coros Pace 4 over a Garmin or Apple smartwatch? Let us know your thoughts.