The legends behind the iPhone design and ChatGPT are known to be forging a secret alliance. Their goal: a revolutionary device to redefine AI interaction – and it’s probably not what you’d expect. Learn what this is about.

The rumors are picking up steam: the mysterious AI device that CEO Sam Altman is developing together with Apple design icon Jony Ive is set to take the form of an AI-powered pen. Internally, the project is reportedly codenamed “Gumdrop”. It aims to create a completely new way of interacting with artificial intelligence.

The Vision: More than Just a Pen

According to the leak, the “Gumdrop” approach goes far beyond what previous AI devices have attempted. Instead of a screen, the focus is on focused and intuitive use. The core functions point to a radically new concept. The device should be able to transcribe your handwritten notes in real time and send them to ChatGPT.

There is also talk of integrating two-way audio communication, which will allow you to communicate with ChatGPT even without a smartphone. According to Sam Altman, we are looking at a device that focuses on silence and avoiding distractions. However, we cannot yet say with certainty whether this rumor concerns a device that combines both pen and audio functions or whether they are different products entirely.

Who is Building the Device?

At first, the order was to headed for the Chinese manufacturer Luxshare. However, as no agreement could be reached on the production location, the project is now expected to be taken over by Foxconn. It is important for OpenAI that production is explicitly located outside of China. Rather, talks are underway about production in Foxconn plants in Vietnam or the USA. Last year, Jony Ive himself mentioned a market launch schedule of “in two years or less”. It is possible that this latest leak means it could happen as early as this year.

The combination of Jony Ive’s legendary flair for design and OpenAI’s leading AI technology is fueling huge expectations. However, the market for stand-alone AI hardware is a difficult one. This has already been demonstrated by the commercially unsuccessful and heavily criticized devices Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

Here’s a question for everyone: Do you think a pen will be the next “hot thing”, or would you rather bet on smartglasses?