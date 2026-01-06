Pebble has officially announced a refined version of its iconic circular watch, featuring an edge to edge display and AI voice support. See how this affordable $199 timepiece compares to the competition.

Following of reviving the brand, Pebble-maker is back with a new smartwatch to kick off the year. The company is reviving its popular Pebble Round series with the new Round 2, the spiritual successor to the original Time Round that finally addresses its biggest shortcomings, including battery life and build quality. The smartwatch is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping in May 2026.

The original Round Time was one of Core Devices’ most popular wearables. It was slim and stylish and promised slick smartwatch features for its time. But despite its appeal, it was equally known for poor battery life and a flimsy build.

Ultra-Thin Design, But What’s the Catch?

With the Round 2, Pebble is keeping the same classic, thin profile. It’s built on a stainless-steel chassis and comes in multiple finishes and colorways. At just 8.1 mm thick, it’s noticeably slimmer than many high-end, pricier alternatives like the Apple Watch Series 11 or Pixel Watch 4. It also carries a 30-meter water resistance rating, offering protection for swimming, snorkeling, and everyday exposure to rain.

The watch features a 1.3-inch e-color display with 260 x 260 resolution and backlight support. Its very thin bezel gives it a sleek, modern look. Four physical buttons provide easy navigation, so you don’t have to rely solely on the touchscreen.

The Pebble Round 2 is available in different colorways. Image source: Pebble

Pebble achieved this ultra-thin form factor by dropping advanced health sensors. Instead, you get a pedometer for step and sleep tracking, alongside standard smartwatch features. It’s compatible with both iOS and Android, and voice commands are supported through a dual-microphone setup for interacting with AI chatbots.

But one key limitation to this is that there’s no speaker. Alerts and notifications rely on the display and a vibration motor.

Really Long Battery Life for a Thin Device

The trade-off for fewer sensors is impressive endurance. The Pebble Round 2 is rated for up to two weeks on a single charge, which is several days longer than most Wear OS smartwatches or even an Apple Watch.

Pre-orders for the Pebble Round 2 are open now at $199, with finish options including Matte Black, Brushed Silver, and Polished Rose Gold. Shipping is scheduled for May 2026, though Core Devices may deliver earlier depending on production. Wider availability in more countries is also expected.

Would you give up advanced tracking features for a lighter build and longer battery life? We’d love to hear your thoughts.