Is this the end of battery woes on Pixel smartphones? The November update adds a power‑saving mode that uses the always‑on display to conserve energy, promising longer screen time for navigation and daily use. Here’s how it works.

Compared to other competing smartphones, Pixel devices are not known for having the best battery life. However, Google has steadily added thoughtful features over the years to help stretch screen time. The latest is a new power‑saving feature in Google Maps, introduced with the November update and now rolling out to more Pixel 10 users.

How to Save Battery When Using Google Maps

The feature, as its name suggests, brings a power saver mode to Google Maps. Technically, it leverages the Pixel 10’s always‑on display while running navigation. This saves battery compared to fully utilizing the standard OLED screen, since most elements switch to black and white with inactive pixels turned off.

In addition, the mode lowers the screen refresh rate and brightness to further conserve power. Some UI elements and metrics in Google Maps won’t be accessible when enabled, and only portrait orientation is supported.

Google’s Pixel 10 vanilla model Image source: Timo Brauer / nextpit

For casual users, this might not seem like a big deal. But for drivers, commuters, or anyone who relies on Google Maps for hours at a time, the difference could mean several extra hours of screen time. I’m curious to test it myself during a long commute or drive.

Beyond Maps, this feature could also prove useful in other scenarios, such as editing plain‑text documents or streaming audio with the screen on. While the savings may be modest per app, the collective gain across multiple apps could add up to a notable battery improvement.

Enabling Power Saver in Google Maps

If the feature is available on your Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro, you’ll see a pop‑up card directing you to the toggle in driving settings. Alternatively, you can manually activate it by going into Maps settings and finding it under driving options.

It’s unclear why Google is limiting the feature to the Pixel 10 series, especially since earlier models like the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro use the same LTPO OLED panels. Still, it’s possible Google will expand support in the future.

Google is also working on another battery‑saving feature for Pixel and Android devices: a smarter always‑on display that automatically turns off when the device isn’t in use or after a set period.

What settings or features do you use to save battery on your smartphone? Share your tips in the comments.