Some paid premium apps for iOS and Android are available for free for a limited time only. That’s when time is of the essence and that’s why we don’t beat around the bush: here are our suggestions for apps and games that you can get for free!

Both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store contain a sheer number of apps and games. Some of these apps are free while others require you to fork out some money to enjoy them.

However, many users are unaware of this: There are many paid apps that are also available for free at certain times, although for a limited time only. We have scoured both app stores to look at a number of the most exciting apps that are currently available without having to fork out a single cent!

Free pro apps and games (Android)

Emoji Guess Challenge ( $0.99 ) – Think you know emojis? If you answered in the affirmative, then you might want to check out this game and see if you can figure out all the different emojis thrown your way! (4.4 stars, 46 reviews)

RFS – Real Flight Simulator ( $0.99 ) – Love flying planes? Think you have what it takes to be a pilot? If that's the case, then you might want to check out this flight simulator on your phone, where the graphics look realistic with real-life physics. (4.2 stars, 196k reviews)

Shout Screen — Big Text Screen ( $0.99 ) – Want to display stuff on your smartphone screen, making it look like a shoutout to those passing by? Perhaps you want to signal someone across the hall, but do not have a notice board to do so? This app gets the job done. (4.3 stars, 444 reviews)

Quick Volume Control ( $0.19 ) – While just about all smartphones feature volume control buttons, what happens when you have the volume slider on your notification bar instead? It does offer an alternative, especially when your volume rocker is not functioning as intended. (4.2 stars, 1,140 reviews)

Free premium apps and mobile games (iOS)

Real Combat Simulator ( $0.99 ) – Think Top Gun, and you get a picture of steely-eyed, ice-cold blood flowing through the veins of pilots, ready to perform cold, calculated moves to remain alive in the air. Get a taste of aerial combat in this game. ( 4.1 stars, 41 reviews )

Daily Sparks ( $0.99 ) – As I age, I realize I tend to rely more on my smartphone apps to help me get through the day as my second brain. There are plenty of things to keep track of, and having a reminder app like this will always come in handy. ( 4.7 stars, 30 reviews )

Distances Pro ( $0.99 ) – Who would have thought that the tiny finger could be so powerful? This particular app lets you measure distances by sketching a path on a map and letting the app perform the calculation for you. ( 4.5 stars, 34 reviews )

PlunderChess ( $0.99 ) – This is no ordinary chess game, but one that clearly requires far more strategy than it would ordinarily take. Imagine your chess piece capturing the opponent's piece, which will receive the moving capabilities of the captured piece! This will surely throw a spanner in the works for veterans of the game. (4.4 stars, 43 reviews)

Free apps with traps: What you need to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time the article was published. Unfortunately, developers often do not specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn’t wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, always take a look at the app page in the store. Sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, this is also true of some paid apps. Especially when it comes to a game that is intended for children, it is important to pay necessary attention to such aspects.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.