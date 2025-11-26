Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor trims clock speeds and GPU features compared to the Elite, but it still delivers impressive gains. This chip is aimed at affordable flagships, promising everyday users a taste of flagship‑level performance.

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 last month, featuring notable improvements over the previous generation. While it is aimed at powering upcoming flagship smartphones, it remains out of reach for many consumers who are more likely to settle for mid‑range or premium models. Now, the chipmaker has announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which promises flagship‑tier performance at a more accessible price point.

What’s Different in the Non‑Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5?

If you’ve already adapted to Qualcomm’s new naming convention, you’ll notice the difference: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 drops the “Elite” label. But beyond the name, the system-on-chip isn’t far removed from its premium counterpart.

Technically, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 still uses a 3 nm process but is a toned‑down version of the Elite Gen 5 in other areas. It features a 2nd‑generation eight‑core processor with lower clock speeds. The two primary Oryon cores now run at 3.8 GHz, while the remaining six performance cores are clocked at 3.32 GHz. This is down from 4.6 GHz and 3.63 GHz in the Elite, respectively.

On the GPU side, the chip retains the Adreno 840, offering strong graphics capabilities for gaming and AI. However, it drops HPM (High‑Performance Memory), a technology that stabilizes gaming at higher frame rates by boosting bandwidth and reducing latency.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC is also more efficient in terms of power draw compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Despite sharing the same CPU architecture, Qualcomm compares the Snapdragon Gen 5 against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the top‑end chip from 2023. According to the company, the CPU delivers a 36% improvement, and the GPU sees an 11% boost. Lastly, the AI performance jumps by 46% compared to the Gen 3.

Elsewhere, the Gen 5 includes the X80 5G modem and image signal processor, the same components found in last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Which Phones Will Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 5?

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 sits just below the Elite Gen 5. Early Geekbench benchmarks show around 3,000 points in single‑core and 10,000 in multi‑core, which is not far behind the pricier chipset. However, for everyday use, most users are unlikely to notice major differences between the two chips.

As for devices, it’s already confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 15R, the budget model of the OnePlus 15 (review), will feature the new Snapdragon chip. The more affordable flagship is set to launch on December 17 alongside the new OnePlus Watch Lite. Xiaomi and Oppo are also expected to adopt the high‑end silicon.

How much would you be willing to pay for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5‑powered device? Do you think the OnePlus 15R will match the price of the 13R? Share your expectations with us.