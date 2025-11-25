It is one of the earliest features that once defined WhatsApp. And now, years later, it is making an unexpected comeback: the mini-status is back – more functional, more visible and more relevant than ever. It is set to reorganize everyday life and noticeably change the way we chat.

In its early days, WhatsApp was a minimalist tool: no voice messages, no stickers, no channels. Just the dialog, supplemented by a small function that allowed you to signal what was going on briefly. Early users remember: it was almost like a built-in micro social network before the messenger got bigger. And then it disappeared. Silently. Without an official explanation.

WhatsApp: Comeback of one of the very first functions

There was never any explanation. Behind the scenes, however, the function was considered too inconspicuous, too well hidden, too rarely used. Between read receipts, group chats, and the growing culture of GIF battles, it was simply forgotten. WhatsApp prioritized other things – end-to-end encryption, new convenience features, competitiveness with Telegram. The mini-status above the profile? It was phased out. And now it’s back. Unexpected and surprising. And yet such an “I’ll be right back” note fits in surprisingly well with all the need for communication that exists on every digital corner today.

The new version, which WhatsApp is currently rolling out to all users via an update, is more self-confident than ever: prominently placed in every chat directly below the profile picture. An emoji plus a short sentence is all you need to signal that you are currently unable to make a call, what mood you are in, or why you are not currently replying to messages.

Turn on the mini status here

Particularly practical: the mini status of others can be replied to immediately. One tap is all it takes to go straight to the chat. The short messages are automatically deleted after 24 hours. Or sooner. Or later. This can all be customized in the profile settings under “Info”. There, you can also decide who gets to see your mini-status: all WhatsApp contacts, an extended circle, or only carefully selected people.