Nintendo’s latest Switch 2 update adds some handy features, but it’s also sparked a wave of frustration. Players using third-party docks are suddenly facing black screens and broken connections. Is this a bug, or something more deliberate?

While Nintendo has enjoyed strong momentum with the Switch 2, the honeymoon may be over for some owners. Reports are surfacing that the latest firmware update has broken compatibility with many third-party docks and accessories, leaving frustrated users to wonder if this was an intentional move by the Japanese company.

Nintendo rolled out a new software update this week for both the Switch 2 and the original Switch. The 21.0.0 firmware brings several quality-of-life improvements to the Switch 2, including new game icons that indicate whether a title is a digital or physical copy, the ability to disable auto-play videos in the eShop, and support for downloading data for virtual game cards. It also includes fixes for issues like audio latency when using wired headphones with the Pro Controller.

But beyond these welcome changes, the update has sparked backlash. Players allege that it breaks compatibility with many third-party docks and cables, with some of which no longer connect to displays or monitors at all.

On Reddit, a growing thread features users sharing frustration over broken accessories. Many report (via Kotaku) that their third-party docks and USB-C hubs stopped working after the update. While some users suggest rebooting the console as a temporary solution, others report that the issue persists. A few accessory makers have reportedly released firmware updates to restore compatibility, but the results vary.

Among the affected models are the Genki Covert Dock, KDD Dock, and Ugreen Hub Dock, which are popular alternatives to Nintendo’s official dock.

Beyond Reddit, users have taken to other platforms to voice concerns. YouTuber AustinJohnPlays tested two Switch 2 dock dongles and confirmed that the update disabled video output to external displays.

Is This an Intentional Move by Nintendo?

It’s unclear whether this change was deliberate or an unintended bug that could be fixed in a future patch. However, many were quick to point out Nintendo’s anti-consumer practices, such as its history of limiting support for third-party accessories, often nudging users toward its more expensive first-party options. One recent example is the $20 price tag for the small Donkey Kong Bananza DLC that has many fans and players raising eyebrows.

Even at launch, it was discovered that the Switch 2 had tighter USB-C restrictions, though some manufacturers found workarounds to keep their docks functional.

While the Switch 2 comes bundled with an official dock, many players opt for third-party alternatives as backups for other rooms or travel. These typically range from $30 to $50, offering a more compact and affordable option.

At the very least, users are hoping Nintendo will issue a statement to clarify the situation and whether a fix is on the way.

Do you own a Switch 2 with a third-party dock? Has it stopped working after the update? Share your experience in the comments. Now, we’d love to hear how widespread this issue really is.