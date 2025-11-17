Rockstar is bringing one of its most iconic games to more mobile and next-gen gaming consoles, and there’s a twist that might surprise longtime fans. Here’s what’s changing and why you should give it a spin before the GTA 6 launch.

Arguably, millions of gamers are still waiting for Rockstar’s GTA VI, which has faced several delays. But before that potentially arrives next year, the company is bringing its popular classic title Red Dead Redemption to more platforms next month, with support for the latest consoles and mobile devices.

There were earlier reports of Red Dead Redemption expanding to more devices, though no specific release date was confirmed. Now, the studio has officially announced when players can expect the game to launch.

In a press release published last week, Rockstar Games confirmed that Red Dead Redemption and the downloadable Undead Nightmare pack will arrive on mobile devices on December 2 through Netflix Games. The title will be playable on both iOS and Android, according to the company. That means the game, along with Netflix’s growing mobile game library, will be free for subscribers.

Netflix currently offers over 120 games at no extra cost. The addition of Red Dead Redemption is expected to boost interest in the platform, especially with the game’s enduring popularity, fueled by the recent launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 and anticipation for GTA VI.

Enhanced Red Dead Redemption Coming to More Consoles

Beyond mobile, Rockstar is also releasing the Red Dead Redemption bundle with DLC for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The enhanced version will feature improved image quality, 60 frames per second, HDR, and 4K resolution.

Players on older consoles, including PS4, Xbox One, and the original Nintendo Switch, will receive a free digital upgrade.

While Rockstar has not yet confirmed the official pricing for the enhanced version on newer consoles, the previous generation release was priced at $50. The game will also be included in the GTA+ Games Library.

This announcement follows the launch of the enhanced PC version of Red Dead Redemption last year.

Initially released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Red Dead Redemption is now considered a classic. The open-world action-adventure is set in 1911, during the final days of the American Wild West. Players take on the role of former outlaw John Marston as he tracks down members of the notorious Van der Linde gang. The game features expansive third-person exploration, horseback riding, dynamic NPCs, and a variety of mini-games.

As for the Undead Nightmare, it’s a standalone expansion of the game that reimagines the Wild West as a zombie apocalypse for a horror-themed survival.

Have you played Red Dead Redemption before? Will you be trying it out on your console or mobile device? Let us know your plans.