It has been more than 20 years since the last main entry to the Half-Life series, Half-Life 2, was released. And even Half-Life: Alyx, the series most recent VR-entry, is already five years old at this point. Could we finally be getting a sequel to the legendary game?

Up until the release of Half-Life: Alyx, the Half-Life series was thought to be dead by some. And when Alyx did hit the market, the game stood out as one of the best VR games made to date, but remained unavailable to many players due to its VR format. As such, many players have been waiting and hoping for another mainline entry to the Half-Life series. And according to trustworthy leakers, those players may just be in luck.

Half-Life 3 Could Be Announced Soon

Two leakers are behind the most recent rumors, claiming that a Half-Life 3 announcement by Valve may be just a few short weeks away. Those leakers are called GabeFollower and Tyler McVicker, the latter being a dataminer who previously leaked Half-Life: Alyx. According to him, Half-Life 3 code has been discovered, reigniting players’ hope for a long-awaited sequel.

Empfohlener redaktioneller Inhalt Dieser externe Inhalt von Reddit ergänzt den Artikel. Du hast die Wahl, ob du diesen Inhalt laden möchtest. Externer Inhalt

It has been more than 20 years since the release of Half-Life 2, and even longer since the original Half-Life revolutionized an entire genre. The game cleverly combined FPS gameplay with a thorough and engaging story, a concept that remains hugely popular to this day.

Unfortunately, apart from its supposed existence, not much else is known about Half-Life 3. We can only speculate about where this game will take the series in terms of story and gameplay. But it does seem like Valve is on a roll, and a Half-Life 3 announcement right after the reveal of the Steam Machine could make 2025 one of the most monumental years for the company.

When Will We Know More?

If Half-Life 3 does exist, as the leaks suggest, Valve may announce the game sooner rather than later to capitalize on the current hype and attention surrounding the Steam Machine. When exactly that announcement will come, however, remains entirely uncertain. The leakers have offered up some theories, revolving around The Game Awards and the game’s anniversary on November 19th.

But as those dates are fast approaching, nobody knows for sure whether the game will be announced at all in 2025. Currently, gamers have limited options, apart from waiting for official information from Valve. The hype surrounding the leak suggests that, even after more than 20 years, Half-Life remains hugely popular, and a sequel would surely be welcomed by players worldwide.