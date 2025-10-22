A few weeks ago, rumors about the shaky future of the Xbox brand started making the rounds. At one point, players worried that the Xbox Series X/S may have been the brand’s last console. But what Microsoft has revealed now could change gaming forever.

Over the past few months, Microsoft has appeared uncertain about its Xbox strategy. While the company confirmed earlier this year that a next-gen Xbox console is in development, it remains unclear whether we’ll see a full-scale standalone device or simply another rebranded entry. At one point, reports even suggested the console might be scrapped. But now, fresh comments from Xbox president Sarah Bond reaffirm that a true successor to the Xbox Series S/X is indeed in the works.

In an interview with Variety, Bond addressed several key topics, including the recently launched Xbox ROG Ally and ROG Ally X (review). She clarified that pricing is determined by ASUS, not Microsoft, and explained how Microsoft adds its own custom touches to the devices to preserve Xbox DNA in these rebadged handhelds.

Microsoft Reconfirms Its Console Plans

Beyond those details, Bond also commented on the future of Xbox hardware, seemingly reconfirming the company’s commitment to developing its own next-gen console.

“We are 100% looking at making things in the future,” Bond stated. “We have our next-gen hardware in development. We’ve been looking at prototyping, designing. We have a partnership we’ve announced with AMD around it, so that is coming. What we saw here was an opportunity to innovate in a new way and to bring gamers another choice, in addition to our next-gen hardware.”

This echoes Microsoft’s earlier statements from February, which outlined plans for the Xbox brand and confirmed AMD’s role in developing the chipset that will power the next console.

Is the Next Xbox a Hybrid PC/Console?

Still, Bond’s comments don’t fully clarify what form the next Xbox will take. The term “Xbox console” has become increasingly fluid, partly due to Microsoft’s cross-platform strategy. This includes expanding storefronts within the Xbox ecosystem, as seen with the Xbox ROG Ally and its push into cloud gaming on desktop.

If Microsoft does release a true successor to the Series S/X, it’s likely that these changes will influence the new console’s design, which will possibly result in a more open platform or a hybrid PC-console experience.

We might also see the next Xbox run a version of Windows that leans more toward a PC-like interface, similar to the ROG Ally, rather than offering a traditional console UI.

There’s also the possibility that Microsoft could rely on OEMs to build its next console, tapping brands to manufacture the hardware while simply licensing the Xbox name, which is much like it has done with the current Xbox ROG handhelds.

What Comes Next?

All signs point to Microsoft embracing a bold new direction for Xbox, which is beginning to have a positive reception as seen in its handheld strategy. Reports suggest the next Xbox console could arrive in 2027, which aligns with the expected launch window for Sony’s PlayStation 6.

That’s still a long wait for fans, but we’re likely to see more details emerge in the coming months.

What’s your prediction for the future of Xbox? Will Microsoft build its own next console, or will it hand off the hardware to manufacturers? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.