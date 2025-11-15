It seems like video games are getting more expensive by the hour, which is turning gaming into an increasingly costly hobby. But there are ways around it, and this limited time offer on an otherwise paid PC game is one of them.

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it’s worth checking in every week to ensure you don’t miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn’t appeal to you, there’s no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Scourgebringer and Songs of Silence.

This Week’s Free Games

Scourgebringer

Are you a fan of retro games? If you are, ScourgeBringer is the game for you. This fast-paced rogue-platformer has a lot to offer. From epic retro graphics to truly outstanding gameplay, there’s a good reason players have awarded the game a whopping 4.8 out of 5 stars.

The game usually costs around $17 on the Epic Games Store. But this week, you can download the game for free for a limited time.

Download ScourgeBringer from the Epic Games Store.

Songs of Silence

Have you ever wondered what might have happened if you had been at the helm of epic historical sieges? With Songs of Silence, you can find out for yourself! The game allows you to lead armies, rebuild fallen kingdoms, and rise to greatness through strategic thinking and engaging storytelling. Beyond just gameplay, Songs of Silence features artsy graphics and a unique aesthetic. You can discover 22 unique locations across multiple biomes throughout your journey, and you will encounter many different factions and characters.

The game was not previously available on the Epic Games Store, and will thus celebrate its arrival on the store this week. That’s why you can download the game for free and keep it forever afterward.

Download Songs of Silence from the Epic Games Store.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Free Game

Zoeti

Next week, you can download a game called Zoeti for free from the Epic Games Store. This turn-based roguelike features a deck of playing cards used to create card combos and activate skills in battle. You can upgrade your deck through battles, discover upgrades, or receive aid from the locals. As you play and progress, you will increase your chance of being able to overcome an evil scourge plaguing the land.

Zoeti normally costs around $16 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can download the game for free for a limited time. Over on Steam, the game has received generally favorable reviews. The main complaint is the short duration of the game, but with its price hitting zero next week, you should check it out for a few hours of fun.

Download Zoeti from the Epic Games Store.

