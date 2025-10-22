Samsung and Google enter the mixed reality foray with the Galaxy XR, the first headset to run Android XR. The device is lighter, more affordable, and offers a better display, but is that enough to beat the Apple Vision Pro?

Following a long tease, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy XR. It’s the company’s first mixed reality headset and the first to run on the new Android XR platform, with AI as one of its core pillars. While it is positioned to rival the Apple Vision Pro, the Galaxy XR directly costs nearly half as much at $1,799 and is already shipping to the USA and South Korea.

The Galaxy XR was officially unveiled today in a less grand announcement compared to the recent Unpacked event. However, it was the sole product to debut, and the event also placed strong emphasis on Android XR.

Lightweight Build

Visually, the headset features a large ski-goggle-style visor held by a frame that Samsung describes as ergonomically designed to fit a variety of head shapes. The device weighs 545 grams (1.2 lbs), making it more than 100 grams lighter than the original Vision Pro. For fit adjustments, it includes a rear dial. There’s also a detachable light shield that can be removed for passthrough AR mode, allowing digital content to blend with your surroundings.

Its battery pack is separate from the headset and connects via a single cord. Battery life is rated at 2 hours for general use and up to 2.5 hours for video playback.

Cameras and Display

Samsung emphasized the headset’s always-on context awareness, powered by an array of sensors. For external tracking and gesture controls, the Galaxy XR includes six world-facing cameras paired with depth sensors. Two front-facing cameras and eye-tracking sensors help interpret facial expressions and enhance interaction.

Samsung’s Galaxy XR has a detachable light shield for the passthrough AR mode

Unlike the Vision Pro, the Galaxy XR does not include an outer display to show the wearer’s eyes or face. Instead, it focuses on internal visual fidelity, featuring dual micro-OLED panels that each offer 3,552 × 3,840 pixels, for a combined 27 megapixels per eye. That’s slightly sharper than the Vision Pro and provides a wider field of view at 109 degrees horizontal and 100 degrees vertical. The default refresh rate is 72 Hz, but users can switch to 60 or 90 Hz depending on the application.

Gemini and Apps

Samsung partnered with Qualcomm to power the Galaxy XR, equipping it with the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 SoC, clocked at 2.4 GHz, alongside an unspecified Adreno GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. While its raw performance may not match the Apple M2 chip found in the Vision Pro, the XR2+ is purpose-built for lightweight headsets and spatial rendering, with greater power efficiency.

Android XR supports XR versions of YouTube, Maps, and other Google apps.

The Galaxy XR runs on Android XR, supporting both traditional Android apps and native XR experiences. Google has already launched immersive versions of its apps, including YouTube and Maps, which are tailored for the platform. The headset also supports Circle to Search, allowing users to snap a photo and circle objects for instant AI-powered search results.

Gemini AI plays a central role. Embedded directly into the system, Gemini acts as a real-time assistant for identifying objects, offering contextual help like editing advice, and enabling multimodal AI functions. It also powers automatic spatialization of media and a context-aware interface that adapts to your environment, adjusting views based on your setup.

Availability and Accessories

The Galaxy XR headset is now available for $1,799 through Samsung’s online store in the USA and South Korea. The Galaxy XR Controller is sold separately for $249 per set. There’s no word yet on international availability.

In the States, Samsung is also bundling several services with the headset at no extra cost, including one year of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Gemini AI Pro. Access to NBA League Pass is included as well.

With a lower price tag, Samsung could position the Galaxy XR for a broader audience beyond the niche early adopter crowd. Still, we’re curious to see how fans and users respond. What are your thoughts on the Galaxy XR? Share them with us in the comments.