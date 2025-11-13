Valve just unveiled three new Steam devices, including a revived Steam Machine built to rival consoles. With fresh hardware, bold specs, and a surprise VR twist, there’s a lot to unpack. Here’s what’s coming in early 2026.

While we are set to get colder in the coming weeks as winter approaches, the console and PC gaming segment is heating up as Valve enters the ring. The company has announced a new lineup of Steam hardware, including its first dedicated gaming PC, the Steam Machine, as well as the Steam Frame VR and a new Steam Controller.

This new Steam lineup builds on the Steam Deck handheld, which is starting to show its age. All three devices are expected to launch in early 2026. The Steam Machine complements the Deck as a standalone gaming rig that leans more toward a PC but clearly borrows from the console playbook.

If you were gaming in the early 2010s, you might remember Valve’s original Steam Machine. The new version brings a complete design overhaul and beefier specs, putting it closer than ever to the ranks of the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Steam Machine: Gaming PC or Console?

The Steam Machine is a cube measuring 152 mm tall and 156 mm wide. It appears to be a plain, unassuming box, almost resembling an Xbox Series X sliced in half. The front is minimal, with a few ports positioned at the bottom, and the front panel is swappable. Above them sits a thin horizontal RGB LED lighting strip that almost runs edge to edge across the front face. As expected, the lighting can be programmed or synced to the content you are playing.

The rear includes additional ports: DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, more USB ports, and a USB-C. This is also where the large exhaust is located, pushing out air drawn from the front. Compared to many desktop PCs, the Steam Machine is much lighter, weighing just 2.6 kg.

Valve’s new Steam Machine has a semi-modular design with a swappable front cover. It also has expandable storage via a microSD card and an extra SSD slot.

Internally, Valve claims the Steam Machine is six times more powerful than the Steam Deck. It is powered by a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 CPU with six cores, clocking up to 4.8 GHz, which is a considerably capable processor that outpaces what you will find in the latest consoles.

For graphics, it uses a semi-custom 8 GB AMD RDNA 3 GPU with 28 compute units and a 110W TDP. In real-world terms, it sits between the Xbox Series X and Series S but slightly below the PlayStation 5 in performance. Valve says it can run most titles at 4K resolution and 60 fps using FSR upscaling. Early testing from IGN shows some stuttering in newer titles like Silent Hill f, though that was on a pre-production model, so performance may improve in the final release.

As for configuration, the Steam Machine comes with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and storage options of either 512 GB or 2 TB. Expansion is supported via microSD and an internal NVMe slot.

Like the Steam Deck, the Steam Machine runs SteamOS 3, but users can install third-party operating systems such as Windows for more flexibility and access to other programs.

Steam Controller and Steam Frame

Alongside the new PC, Valve also announced a new Steam Controller. It features a redesigned button layout, upgraded controls, and magnetic thumbsticks. It also includes dual capacitive trackpads with HD haptics, motion control with grip sensing, and programmable rear buttons.

The Steam Controller supports PCs running Windows and macOS. It offers up to 35 hours of playtime and comes with a charging puck.

Valve’s Steam hardware lineup adds the Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR, and Steam Controller to the Steam Deck handheld.

The Steam Frame is arguably the successor to Valve’s Index VR headset, which launched in 2019. Unlike its predecessor, the Steam Frame is a standalone VR headset that runs SteamOS locally, allowing users to install and run games without a PC.

The headset features an LCD screen with 2160 × 2160 resolution per eye and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 16 GB RAM and comes with a pair of VR controllers.

Steam Machine, Steam Controller, and Steam Frame Pricing

Valve has not revealed pricing for the Steam Machine. While it is hard to predict, it may be priced near the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The Steam Controller will likely be bundled with the Steam Machine. Pricing for the Steam Frame is also unknown.

All three devices are expected to ship in early 2026. Besides the US, Valve has not yet confirmed which other countries will receive them first.

Are you planning to add any of these Steam devices to your setup next year? Share your thoughts in the comments.