Following the launch of iOS 26 in September, the next update is now due. With iOS 26.1, Apple is delivering some targeted adjustments and detailed improvements that affect operation, design and security – and are also noticeable on the iPad and Mac.

As every year, Apple releases the major software updates for its hardware in September. But even after months of beta phases, there is still room for fine-tuning and new functions that didn’t make it into the final version in time. A few weeks after this major upgrade, another small update traditionally follows. This time it is iOS 26.1, which will be released shortly and makes targeted improvements in several areas. Above all, it gives you more options for the features presented in September.

More control over the “Liquid Glass” design in iOS 26

iOS 26.1 is the first version with visible new features – first and foremost extended control over the so-called “Liquid Glass” design.

In iOS 26.1, you can determine how transparent Liquid Glass should be

Some users were annoyed by the high transparency of the controls. In Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass, you can now specify whether the surface should be transparent (Transparent) or even more “milky” (Colored). macOS Tahoe 26.1 offers an identical option under System Preferences > Appearance.

iPadOS 26.1 brings back “Slide Over”

There is a welcome comeback for iPad users: iPadOS 26.1 marks the return of the Slide Over feature, which was missing in the first version of iOS 26. You can use it to open apps in a floating window. You can do this by holding down the green button in the window traffic light or via the fixed menu. With a Magic Keyboard, you can switch by pressing Option + Globe + Arrow key left or right.

Slide Over is back with iPadOS 26.1

Apple has also improved the “Local Recording” feature, which allows audio and video recordings to be saved directly on the device – useful for podcasts, for example. Under Settings > General > Local Recording, you can specify the destination folder and recording type. This allows you to save space if you only need your voice and no videos. Another new feature is the ability to control the input level of a USB microphone directly in the Control Center.

New options for gestures in iOS 26.1

Apple is also introducing practical changes to gestures with iOS 26.1. The familiar swipe gesture from the lock screen can be deactivated under Settings > Camera. This prevents accidental recordings, for example when the iPhone is in your pocket.

A second change concerns alarms and timers: instead of a simple tap gesture, iOS 26.1 now requires a deliberate swipe – a small but useful measure to prevent accidental termination of the alarm or timer. If you prefer the old behavior, you can reactivate it under Accessibility > Tap > Prefer single tap actions.

Apple has also added a new swipe gesture in the Music app: the playback bar now allows you to switch between songs with a simple swipe to the left or right, just like Spotify.

Automatic security updates are also given more flexibility with iOS 26.1. Under Settings > Privacy & Security > Background security updates, you can now specify whether urgent patches are installed automatically – or whether you prefer to decide for yourself. These updates can also be removed again via the same menu if required.