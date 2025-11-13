Although the market is full of smartphones, they are mostly the same in terms of design and function. The Minimal Company takes a different approach. Those who can do without in some areas are rewarded with added value in others.

These days, smartphones are not only almost indistinguishable from one another in terms of design, but their user interfaces, which are often visually similar, are also often indistinguishable. The Minimal Company is taking a different approach with the Minimal Phone: Here, making do with less leads to more value.

Let’s begin with the physical characteristics. Tipping the scales at a relatively lightweight 165 grams, the smartphone is one of the lighter models available. The dimensions, measuring 14.4 × 7.9 × 0.9 cm, also make it rather diminutive, often going against the grain with huge slabs offered by other manufacturers. However, the associated limitations are already evident in the screen, which is relatively small, measuring just 4.8 inches across diagonally. The resolution count of 800 × 600 pixels also ensures this is not cutting-edge by any means at first glance.

Screen Resembles an E-book Reader

However, the display is not based on classic LCD or OLED technology. Rather, the manufacturer uses an E-Ink panel, which is particularly common in e-book readers and is characterized by its low energy consumption. However, you will have to live without colors. The user interface of the operating system — powered by Android 14 (which is not the latest) — is optimized for the special display with a reduced representation of the individual elements.

On the other hand, a special feature stands out, one that has become increasingly rare on smartphones since the end of Blackberry: the Minimal Phone has a physical keyboard in the QWERTY format. A second feature sorely missed by many users of current smartphones, the classic 3.5 mm headphone jack, is also present to soothe the aching heart.

Old Standards Abound

However, the hardware within the smartphone is less impressive. The processor, a Mediatek Helio G99, is no longer one of the latest in the mid-range segment. The CPU consists of two ARM Cortex clusters: the more powerful one with 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and the energy-saving one with four A55 cores. The memory configuration also matches this: with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of data storage, the device tends more towards the lower performance range.

The SoC also reveals other areas where it is no longer one of the most modern representatives of its kind. Only networks based on the 4G standard are supported for mobile communication, and connectivity to WLANs can only be established via the AC specification. Even the camera can hardly meet today’s high expectations. For selfies, it delivers a resolution of 5 MP, while the main camera reaches 16 MP.

Simple Technology, Long Battery Life

However, the return to simpler technology reveals an enormous advantage elsewhere. Although the battery sports a capacity of 3,000 mAh, which is not particularly large, one charge should be enough for up to four days of operation. The lack of colors should certainly also contribute to this, which could possibly lead to less overall use for some users.

The Minimal Phone is available to order now. The basic version will cost $449. Another $100 is required to bump up the technical specifications to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of data storage.