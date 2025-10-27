Qualcomm has introduced its lower mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 mobile processor. Could its faster CPU and GPU performance bring high-end gaming to budget-friendly and mi-tier Android smartphones and tablets?

Similar to its flagship-tier Snapdragon 8 series, Qualcomm continues to refresh its mid-range mobile chip lineup. Following the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, the company has now unveiled the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, aimed at lower mid-range smartphones. Devices powered by this new chip are expected to benefit from a substantial performance upgrade.

CPU and GPU Gains in Snapdragon 6s Gen 4

While the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 lacks onboard AI, it delivers notable improvements in raw CPU and GPU speed. Built on Samsung’s 4 nm process node, it features an 8-core architecture with four Kryo performance cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz and four Kryo efficiency cores reaching up to 1.8 GHz. Qualcomm claims this setup offers up to 36% faster CPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3. The shift from 6 nm to 4 nm also suggests better power efficiency, though no direct comparison has been provided.

Even bigger gains are found in the Adreno 6 series GPU, which is said to deliver 59% better graphics performance than its predecessor. The chip also introduces Game Quick Touch for reduced input latency and Variable Rate Shading, which selectively enhances resolution in focused areas of each frame while reducing pixel shading in peripheral zones. This results in more stable graphics performance, especially useful for gaming and streaming, which are features typically reserved for higher-end chipsets.

Bento box of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC. The mid-tier chip brings notably more powerful GPU and CPU.

Additional gaming support includes HDR gaming, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.1 API. On the hardware side, the chip now supports smartphone displays with up to 144 Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution.

Memory, Camera, and Connectivity

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 can be paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 3,200 MHz. For storage, it supports UFS 3.1. Manufacturers can also equip devices with a 200 MP main sensor. Beyond 4K video, the chip supports 2K HDR video recording at 30 fps.

Connectivity is powered by Qualcomm’s integrated 5G modem, supporting both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies with download speeds up to 2.9 Gbps. Other features include Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Potential Android Phones to Feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 4

While no specific smartphone and tablet models have been confirmed yet, successors to the Xiaomi Redmi 15, Poco M7 Plus, and Motorola Moto G85 are likely candidates to adopt the new chip.

These smartphones sit in the budget mid-range category, and the performance uplift could push them closer to premium mid-range territory. However, users should note the absence of advanced AI features.

Would you consider a phone powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 for your next upgrade? We’d love to hear your thoughts.