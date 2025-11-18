Apple’s latest iOS 26.2 beta update hides a clever twist in AirDrop. It’s designed to make sharing safer and more flexible, but the way it works might surprise you. Here’s what you need to know before the update rolls out to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

AirDrop has long been synonymous with iPhones and other Apple products. Over the years, it has received several thoughtful upgrades and tweaks. In the latest iOS 26.2 update, Apple introduced a new sharing feature that makes sharing more flexible and safer with devices not in your contacts.

See Other Devices in AirDrop Automatically for 30 Days

The feature arrives with iOS 26.2 Beta 3, which is already rolling out to testers and developers. It comes in the form of a one-time code that lets you automatically see the other contacts not saved in your device and share files and media with them for up to 30 days from the first AirDrop transfer.

It works by checking the device from the new section called Manage Known AirDrop Contacts in Settings on either device. At the moment, there is no direct way to view known contacts aside from going into Settings, but since this is still in beta, it may change and be improved in the final release.

You can now send or receive files via AirDrop with contacts not saved on your device for up to 30 days in iOS 26.2. These contacts can be managed in the AirDrop settings. Image source: nextpit

For example, with a source iPhone and a receiving iPad, the iPad will be asked to confirm the process, at which point the one-time code is generated. This code is entered on the sender’s iPhone to authenticate the transfer, while the receiver must also confirm if they want to accept the file or media.

Once both devices are authenticated, users will automatically see the device when using AirDrop. You can view the known contacts in AirDrop settings, where you will see the remaining time the authorized connection is valid.

Here is how the new AirDrop one-time code works:

Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad Tap General, then AirDrop Scroll down and tap Manage Known AirDrop Contacts Select Other Known, then choose the device or contact you want to authorize with a one-time code

The process is not yet straightforward when sending or receiving files to devices outside your contacts list, and there’s no option to extend the period when the 30-day period expires, so this may still change in the next beta.

The addition of AirDrop with a one-time code complements the existing option that lets you send or receive files with anyone nearby, but in a safer and more controlled way. It is especially useful for situations where you meet people occasionally and do not have them saved in your contacts, such as in workplaces or business transactions, making the process faster.

This also reduces the risk of unsolicited files from strangers, which was also addressed by Apple in the past by limiting the open connection to 10 minutes.

Right now, the feature is available in iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 Beta, and it is expected to be included in the final release. Support for Mac and MacBook via macOS 26.2 is also expected, in addition to iPhones and iPads.

What are your thoughts on the new AirDrop feature for sending to devices and people not in your contacts? Do you find it useful for sharing files? Let us know in the comments.