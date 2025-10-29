With the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, the manufacturer is presenting its most affordable smartphone to date. But which model should you choose? We compare the regular Nothing Phone 3a with the new 3a Lite model.

There is a difference of around $100 between the Nothing Phone 3a and the new Phone 3a Lite . The new Lite model is an inexpensive new edition of the Phone 2a in a new design and is available exclusively from Nothing direct, MediaMarkt and Saturn.

Display, design and camera features

From the front, the new Phone 3a Lite looks exactly like the regular 3a. The 6.77-inch AMOLED display with full HD resolution, 800 nits brightness and 120 hertz refresh rate is identical on both models.

However, there are differences on the back. While the regular Phone 3a has the cameras installed in the middle of a bar, they are arranged asymmetrically on the Lite model and are similar in design to the significantly more expensive flagship model. There is also only a single glyph LED instead of three strips around the camera.

The 50-megapixel main camera and the 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera are available on both models. However, the Lite model lacks the 50-megapixel zoom camera. Instead, there is a depth sensor without any real added value.

The new Nothing Phone 3a Lite in both colors

Nothing Phone 3a vs. 3a Lite in comparison

There are also differences in the technical features. The regular Nothing Phone 3a is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. This achieved a score of 829,818 points in our AnTuTu performance benchmark. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite, on the other hand, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. We have not yet been able to test the Lite model ourselves. In the Motorola Edge 60, the same chip achieved an AnTuTu score of 675,102 points in our benchmark. That is around 18 percent less performance.

The RAM is identical at 8 gigabytes, although the regular Phone 3a is also available with double the memory and 12 gigabytes of RAM for an additional 40 euros.

The battery measures 5,000 mAh for both models. At 33 watts instead of 50 watts, the charging power of the cheaper Nothing Phone 3a Lite is slightly lower. The manufacturer does not specify a charging time. In our test, the regular Phone 3a took around 65 minutes to fully charge from 0 to 100 percent.

Which model should you choose?

The regular Nothing Phone 3a is one of the best smartphones in its price range and impressed us in the test with its good performance, excellent battery life, and lean software. The smartphone availability is fluctuating a lot with the price, but it still remains a fantastic deal in the mid-range.

But in this price range, not everyone needs all the features that the regular Phone 3a offers. If you can do without the zoom camera and live with the slightly lower performance, then the cheaper Lite model is a good choice. Especially as the performance, apart from demanding games, is perfectly adequate for everyday use.